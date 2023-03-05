From the negativity of watching a wildfire torch the Arizona backcountry, Don Peters brought a sense of positivity in naming the Arizona Wildfire Baseball Club, and along with it the constructive life lessons he’s taught to the boys that can apply on and off the field.
While MLB players just reported to Spring Training, Peters’ boys haven’t stopped playing since last August. Originally started in 2004, Wildfire Baseball has since caught some new wind and grown since reforming in 2021. Both coaches said they’ve seen immense growth in the popularity of the familiar “club ball” team that went from one team of 12 kids, to five teams with more than 60.
Although Peters initially wanted to play the game vicariously through the kids, Wildfire Baseball has become about teaching self-reliance and responsibility that goes beyond baseball, and not just acting as a “feeder”—a team that focuses on funneling talent to a next-level organization like high school or college.
“I want to be on the field, I wasn’t done with baseball,” Peters said. “It’s all about teaching them responsibility and taking care of your business.”
Cardis, a former ballplayer as a kid in the Junior Pan-American games and in college at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, along with the rest of the coaching staff brings years of life lessons, including former big leaguer Kelly Stinnett with 14 years in the Majors and Don Peters, a member of Team USA Baseball in 1989 and 26th overall draft pick in 1990 by the Oakland Athletics, Cardis said they also focus heavily on character development.
“We wanted to make sure that translated to these kids in the East Valley,” Cardis said. “But we also wanted the opportunity to focus on how we do those things from a character development standpoint, mental aspects of the game that were really important things for us as players.”
After 12 years of coaching Saguaro High School baseball to two state championships, as well as enjoying watching his own son play high school ball and go off to college, Peters said he wanted to restart the club and five years ago met Phil Cardis and his Lions Baseball Club.
Now, both men run the year-round baseball club whose season starts in August and runs through the following July, and steps up the intensity from Little League for both players and families.
On top of practicing up to two hours a day twice per week, Cardis said each of the five teams participates in about two weekend tournaments a month.
Except in the summer when its pared down to one tournament month, Cardis said they work to get players out of the heat of the Valley to venues in California and Colorado.
Cardis, former president of Red Mountain Little League, said organizations like this stage in player development stands crucial for those who want to become serious competitors in high school and beyond.
Former players such as Brett Nicholas, who Peters recalls playing shortstop on the first 14-and-under team, eventually went on to a Major League career playing catcher for two seasons with the Texas Rangers.
Along with the players, families also work just as hard off the field as the players do on it and joining in that journey makes you a part of the “Wildfire family.”
On January 21, the Wildfire 13-and-under team played in a local United States Specialty Sports Association baseball tournament at Cactus Yards in Gilbert.
The tournament had nearly all the makings the professional level of competition these kids aspire to, complete with walk-up songs for each player, the only thing missing was the large scoreboard in centerfield in use and a larger crowd screaming with every run scored.
Perhaps Lucas Clements walk-up song—Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” served as motivation for the team to pull off the 7-5 win against 212 International, another 13-and-under team from Mesa.
Lito Talbert’s son Tristan has played on the Wildfire going on two seasons now and said this “developmental team” is the next step for instilling the mechanics of the game to make it all muscle memory.
But unlike other similar organizations, it’s more than a “money grab” and the commitment the families put into it makes it worthwhile, and Tristan is one of many players on the team continuing to work hard, improving and thriving on and off the field.
Talbert said his son has played for only the last two years since the family moved down here from Anchorage, Alaska, and he already sees an improvement “leaps and bounds” from where he started.
“I would say he is the ballplayer he is today because of the organization,” Lito said.
That’s a good sign as Tristan readies himself to move from eighth grade on to the next level of competition to play ball at Red Mountain High School.
“I think these organizations are a good thing for the boys so you can learn the game,” Talbert said. “You know, if this is what they want to do, this is kind of where they need to be.”
