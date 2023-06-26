Section 7 has long established itself as the top high school basketball showcase event in the western part of the United States.
The event attracts teams from as far as Florida, housing teams under one roof for a weekend filled with four games in front of several hundred college coaches. It’s an event that often sees scholarships handed out to players.
But it was always missing one thing: a large girls’ division.
That’s why Matt King and the rest of his team with the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association Set out to change that this year.
Instead of a couple dozen local girls’ programs playing on one night before the boys take over, they got their own weekend.
“I’ve been in the sport for over 25 years and events like this, this showcases all the girls,” Dobson coach Henry Bribiescas said. “We love playing out of state teams. That makes us better here in Arizona. I think it’s a great opportunity for our girls to play in this type of setting.”
More than 120 teams from across the western part of the United States flocked to State Farm Stadium June 15-17 for the girls’ weekend of Section 7.
The event attracted some of the top teams in the country, including Lone Peak from Utah, Etiwanda from California and several from across Arizona.
Dobson, which finished as the 6A runner up this past basketball season, was in one of the top brackets at Section 7. That pinned the Mustangs against some of the more talented teams.
It was the first time Dobson had ever been at Section 7, joining a large number of Arizona schools that were unable to compete in the event dating back the last five years.
When girls were first introduced, only eight teams were able to participate. Last year, Section 7 invited more teams, but the girls played one game to open the weekend for the boys, which have always played over the course of an entire weekend.
But that all changed this year. Not only was it a chance for teams like Dobson to see out-of-state competition and gauge where it is heading into the rest of the summer, it also got the girls in front of over 100 college coaches.
“For coaches to be in front like this and come out, we told our players to play their game and not worry about who’s out there,” Bribiescas said. “Coaches are looking at how good they play and their mannerisms, how you embrace your team whether you’re winning or losing, all of that.
“I think, for our girls, not many are getting recruited yet because they’re young. But they will be down the road.”
Section 7 also provided girls’ programs who are still attempting to establish themselves in the high school basketball scene.
Crismon is preparing to enter its first varsity season. The team is still made up of young players – mostly freshmen and sophomores. But the Rattlers received an invite to compete at Section 7.
Head coach Riley Williams said it was a learning experience for her girls, playing against established varsity teams in a large venue. She believes her girls were a bit shellshocked by the atmosphere, but they rose to the occasion and put some of those nerves aside.
“Overall, they’re a little overwhelmed by the pace and the physicality of the game but it’s super important for our girls to be in these games,” Williams said. “We’re really young so the experience is what we need right now.”
Williams said aside from the experience on the court, having her program present is a good marketing tool, too.
Crismon is still brand new in the far southeast Valley, near the border of Mesa and Queen Creek, where sprawling neighborhoods continue to pop up. The area has seen the rise of other schools in the area athletically, including Eastmark, which won a championship in football last year.
Williams said her goal when she was hired to build the program from the ground up was to establish a strong culture centered around creating leaders for the team, school and community. She also wanted to provide unique opportunities for the girls. That started with Section 7.
Now, she hopes to continue competing in the event for years to come and eventually build the program into yet another East Valley power.
“We absolutely want to be a part of it,” Williams said. “It’s a great tournament and it’s well run. The teams here are phenomenal. We want to be a part of it and hopefully get up into that upper tier.”
