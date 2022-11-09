Veteran’s Day has a different meaning for everyone who has served in the military.
Some use it to reflect on those who enlisted before them, who gave them the opportunity to choose their path to fight for the country. Some honor those who they fought or trained alongside. Others begin to think about those who will serve after them.
It’s a special holiday honoring the men and women in uniform. And it becomes more special when veterans are able to share it with high school-aged kids they now coach.
“It means a ton,” Eastmark High School defensive coordinator Mike Huddleston said. “We’re in a time where about one percent of the population serves their country these days. That’s a small percentage.
“Anyone who signs their name and does something greater than themselves, I take my hats off to all of the branches and all of those men and women who serve.”
Huddleston enlisted in the United States Army shortly after the Gulf War in the early 1990s. He served in an artillery combat unit for four years.
He was never deployed, but the experience of being in the military taught him many life lessons he has since applied to himself as a teacher at Eastmark and a coach of a Firebirds football team that was the No. 2 ranked team in the 3A Conference heading into the postseason.
The most important lessons Huddleston teaches to his players is accountability and discipline. They are required to be on time. They are required to treat each other and coaches with respect.
His time in the Army gave him those lessons, and he was preparing to teach them in the military before his military career ended.
“Right before I got out, I was preparing to be a drill sergeant,” Huddleston said. “Discipline, being on time, doing things you don’t want to do and the physical aspect are things I got out of it. Those are things that blend from football training and military training, so I bring that out here and teach it to these guys as well.”
Some of those same lessons are taught at Dobson High School by head junior varsity coach Nathan Murray and varsity running backs coach Jeff Horton, who both served in the Army.
Murray went into the reserves in 1996 and trained in Missouri before he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas at Walter Reed Medical Center. He eventually returned home to do more reserve work.
Murray admits his military experience isn’t as extensive as others, but he took some of the life lessons he learned and applied them daily. That includes the Dobson football program.
“One thing the military taught me is how to take personal accountability for my actions,” Murray said. “If I have good actions then that translates to my team being better because I brought my best that day.
Horton spent four years as an active member of the Army and five years with the Guard. During his time with the Army, he spent a year in Korea and over two years in Germany.
While he was never deployed to hot spots, he said his time away was an experience that allowed him to be who he is today. He still carries some of that, which includes discipline, respect and other key traits, with him every day to his job with Mesa Public Schools or to the field coaching the Mustangs.
Horton’s tenure as a coach in the Valley began 20 years ago. As a veteran, he always hoped to be at a program with a strong tradition of honoring those who served. It’s something many programs do across the state, whether it be in the form of special jerseys or decals on helmets.
Dobson recently swapped out the solid blue Mustang logo on the side of players’ helmets for one with Stars and Stripes. It’s an extension of the support for military and first responders Dobson showed earlier this season, when it honored those individuals against Perry.
“When Bill (Godsil) put us on this task to honor military veterans and first responders, that was a real big honor to be a part of that,” said Horton, who was the leader in setting up the event when they played Perry. “These decals are instilling the beliefs and things I’ve learned being in the military and bringing that here.
“That night we played Perry, it was a tremendous event. And because of that, other schools including Perry reached out to us to get that information.”
Veteran’s Day is special for Horton. Not because it honors him, but those who he admits were in more dangerous situations than him, including his father.
“The first thing that comes to mind is my dad, he was an Army vet in Vietnam who was taken from us way too early. He died at 63,” Horton said. “The military has always meant a great deal for me and my family. Beyond that, being a veteran has always been about what you can do for other people.
“That’s what I’ve taken and instilled for these guys.”
