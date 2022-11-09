Dobson head junior varsity coach Nathan Murray, “left,” and varsity running backs coach Jeff Horton, "middle" both bring military experience to the Dobson football program. They teach the players toughness and discipline, but more importantly how to be there for others, including their teammates. Eastmark defensive coordinator Mike Huddleston, "right" cherishes Veteran’s Day. He, an Army veteran who was on his way to becoming a drill sergeant, said discipline, respect and physical aspects often translate from the military to the football field. He now teaches his players how important that is to be successful. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)