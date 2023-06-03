Gary Ernst is the first to admit his 1995 boys’ basketball team at Mountain View wasn’t the most athletic or appealing in terms of collegiate talent that he’s had in his long coaching career.
Many players from that team went on to play junior college basketball but didn’t go much further. It pales in comparison to other Ernst led teams, where Division I players were all over the floor.
But the 1995 team played together. Many players were friends for years before high and have remained so now 28 years later. That season was special for many reasons, but perhaps the biggest of them all was its perfect 31-0 and state title win. That hasn’t been done again in Arizona high school basketball to this day.
There’s now a book commemorating the team’s success written by Mountain View alum and local sportswriter and English teacher Ben Stapley. Its title is simple: “Unbeatable.”
“It’s really special,” Ernst said. “Ben did a super job putting the book together. Really very accurate and he was able to pull in ex-players and a lot of little things that happened during that season.”
He started “Unbeatable” in March 2021, when he was approached by members of the 1995 team about a documentary on the team and Ernst, who was let go from Mountain View at the end of that season.
Ernst’s ouster caused an uproar in the Arizona high school basketball community. It also allowed his former players to reflect on the special memories they share from playing for him.
Instead of a documentary, Stapley talked some of his former teammates into a book. A year older than the 1995 class that won the title, he said he learned about the players at a greater level. He also said there were numerous side stories within the book that depict the competitiveness in high school athletics.
“Once I started getting into it, I discovered there were so many motivational and inspirational stories within the book itself,” Stapley said. “It was really fun to write and I kind of uncovered a lot of things no one knew about that team.”
From Ernst being mentored and guided by legendary Mountain View football coach Jesse Parker when he first arrived on campus in the 80s, to Dave Woffinden earning the starting role as point guard as a senior after being cut the summer of his junior season, “Unbeatable” dives into the lives of players and Ernst.
There were no standout stars for Mountain View that year. Stapley said seven or eight different players led in scoring in games throughout the season. The highest scoring average was around 11 or 12 points.
“That just kind of demonstrated the depth they had,” Stapley said. “It’s easy to write, ‘teamwork, teamwork, teamwork.’ It’s easy to say it. But that team, they defined that.”
The 1995 championship team set a new standard for Mountain View.
Under Ernst, the Toros went on to win the state title in 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2011. In Mountain View’s seven state championship seasons with Ernst at the helm, the basketball team lost 18 total games.
They won 179 total games in those seven seasons.
“This team … what they were able to do because they were so close, so tight with each other, it really was remarkable,” Ernst said. “For them to beat a team that had Mike Bibby on it in the state championship game, it was a no quit group.”
Todd Heap, who played basketball and football at Mountain View before going on to have a long career at Arizona State and the NFL, brought one of his sons to a recent book signing.
Andy Johnson, who took over the Mountain View program after Ernst, got a copy. Karen Self, a legendary coach in her own right at Seton Catholic, also made an appearance.
From long conversations reminiscing on the past to posing for pictures with young kids, Ernst said it was a special moment to see the support the book about arguably his best team received.
Ernst said he could barely put the book down and said it unlocked old memories with every page.
“It meant a lot more to me than other because I knew Jesse Parker,” Ernst said. “I knew the players he was talking about, the coaches he was talking about, the schools that made it into the story. It was riveting.
“I read until my eyes got tired and then started reading again. It was cool to reminisce.”
To order a copy, email author Ben Stapley at benstapley76@gmail.com. It will also be available on Amazon in the coming weeks.
