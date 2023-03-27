Tyler Davis still remembers the day his younger brother passed away.
Brad was just 11 years old at the time. Tyler 13. The two were inseparable and shared a love for baseball even though Brad’s way of playing was different than his older brother’s.
Brad was born with spina bifida, a birth defect where the spinal cord doesn’t properly develop and was blind. Yet, his smile, laugh and attitude were infectious. He never let his disabilities take away from his love for life. Even when his health declined, he found ways to make his brother and parents’ smile.
As the five-year anniversary of Brad’s death approaches this June, it will fall just after Tyler graduates from Mountain View and prepares for the next step of his baseball career at South Mountain Community College.
Brad isn’t physically here anymore. But Tyler knows he is spiritually.
“I know he’s always there with me,” Tyler said. “He may be gone on earth but he’s still fully with us. His spirit is still alive. He’s doing better things than I am right now, and I know he’s someone that will always be there for me during the deepest and darkest times.”
Jason and Evonne, the boys’ parents, knew how close their sons were to each other. Tyler would frequently look after Brad, at times playing games and jokes on each other as brothers do.
They were their own biggest fans. Brad would constantly be at Tyler’s games to support him. Tyler would do the same for Brad when he began playing baseball for Miracle League of Arizona, a non-profit located in Scottsdale that focuses on providing a unique baseball playing experience for individuals with disabilities.
Brad was a natural at the game. He would constantly tell Tyler he was the better ball player between the two.
Every player in Miracle League gets a chance to play and score a run. Tyler smiled when he began to replay memories of Brad playing in his head.
“He hit a home run every single time, something I certainly can’t do,” Tyler said. “I always had a huge smile on my face when he was able to succeed.”
Mountain View baseball coach Jesus Arzaga had always wanted to get his program involved with the Miracle League. When he learned about Brad, he thought it was the perfect opportunity to get his players out there to be mentors for the younger kids.
That opportunity came a few months ago. It was an eye-opening experience for the team, and one everyone involved enjoyed it.
It was especially special for Tyler, who for many years watched Brad play in the league. He shared his story with his teammates and was also able to show them Brad’s Hall of Fame star at the park Miracle League uses for games.
Tyler recently threw out the first pitch for the league, too.
“Being able to record that and send it to his parents for them to have that memory is huge,” Arzaga said. “Seeing him lead the dudes, but not only that, seeing all the kids buy into it and follow him was something huge as a coach. You see the wins and losses but seeing what they do on the backstage is really important.”
Tyler has quickly become a leader for the Mountain View baseball team. He was given an opportunity to play at the varsity level as a sophomore and took advantage of it.
That’s what Brad would’ve wanted.
There isn’t a day that goes by Tyler doesn’t think about his little brother. Every time he steps up to the plate to bat or behind it as a catcher and first baseman for the Toros, he knows Brad is there watching over him and cheering.
He knows Brad would have wanted him to succeed, so he used his memory as motivation to do just that. The thought of it brings tears to Evonne’s eyes.
“I think Tyler, in a way, always has Brad in his heart and knows he wants to be successful for him,” she said as she wiped away tears. “Brad would be his biggest fan if he was here. He would do anything for Brad and if that means pushing himself to do better, that’s what he’ll do.”
Seeing the Mountain View program embrace Miracle League is special for the Davis family. It meant the world to them as it brought even more joy and happiness to Brad.
They were overcome with emotion on several occasions when they saw him score runs during his games. Him now having a star at the field brought on even more tears.
Evonne and Jason weren’t able to physically be there when Tyler threw out the first pitch. But the video provided by Arzaga brought them joy. The catcher who caught Tyler’s pitch played with Brad when he was at Miracle League, making it even more special.
Jason said they couldn’t be prouder of the way Tyler has overcome the loss of his brother. He’s taken it in stride too and his Mountain View teammates have been there to support him, too. That’s what has made them a special team.
“A lot of these boys have been playing together since Little League,” Jason said. “This is just a great group of dudes. They get along, they love each other and they’re fun to be around. We love them.”
Tyler said it’s hard to believe he is just months away from ending his high school baseball career and starting a new one at the next level.
It was a dream of his to play college baseball. Brad was one of many that wanted him to achieve that goal, too. Everything Tyler aims to accomplish is to make his parents and little brother proud.
He feels he has done that so far. But the memory of Brad allows him to continue pushing even harder.
“I have a lot of motivation to make him proud,” Tyler said. “I would want to do the same thing if he was here. But with him gone, it’s extra motivation to keep playing and keep grinding just for him.”
