True Spec Golf, which touts itself as the global leader in custom clubs, has partnered with the freshly renovated Talking Stick Golf Club.
Occupying a compact space that shares walls with the Vision 54 golf coaching program and a view of the McDowell Mountains, True Spec gives clients a chance to test irons made by golf top manufacturers.
“You always want to be able to see ball flight. Since we already have an indoor flagship location up in north Scottsdale, this is another option for the consumer to see ball flight in the most ideal situation,” said Marc Roybal, the shop's master club fitter.
True Spec’s location also gives clients a chance to test their clubs regardless of the weather.
“In my world, it is as good as it gets. Wind, rain, cold or hot, it doesn't matter because we can still do the fitting. We're indoors, we have an air conditioner and we have a heater,” Roybal said.
“Hitting balls in the outdoor environment and not dealing with elements is the goal always.”
The shop also uses premium balls and the industry’s first quadroscopic launch monitor, the Foresight GCQuad, to track a ball’s speed – which in turn helps to size golfers for their clubs.
“I think golf is already a hard enough sport with the variables that you're dealing with – whether it's an uneven line in the fairway, the weather or the wind. It boils down to the golfer themselves and how they swing the golf club,” Roybal said.
“It's always about managing variables and the clubs that you're using since the tools that you're using are a huge variable.”
With over 50,000 combinations to choose from, Roybal is confident that he and other True Spec fitters can find the perfect set of sticks for clients.
He also attributes this to the extensive, college-like training that employees undergo before earning the title of master club fitter.
“It's a pretty extensive training program that we offer,” Roybal said. “We're also accredited with all the original equipment manufacturers like Titleist’s university.
“Ping has its university and TaylorMade, Callaway, all the big manufacturers have education portals that we make sure that every fitter is educated through those.”
True Spec has partnerships with all of the top manufacturers in the game.
“You name them, we’ve got them. Everything that we carry is always in the most current lineup of equipment offered by an original equipment manufacturer,” said Roybal.
“We have a very cool selection of clubs from Mira, Taylor Made, Mizuno and Callaway.”
Additionally, the shop fits all clubs except putters and offers full bag fittings.
“There's a whole bunch of different types of fitting that we offer; a driver is fitting, a fairway wood and hybrid fitting, wedge fitting, iron fitting … and most people tend to just want to look at everything all at once,” Roybal said.
“Essentially, it's a tour fitting that we offer to the public where the driver fitting takes around an hour and a full bag upward of three and a half-hours. We really analyze the data, poke holes, and see what we can improve on.”
Because of this, appointments for fittings have to be scheduled.
Since True Spec offers such an advanced approach to sizing golf clubs, Roybal feels that True Spec is truly a stroke ahead of the competition.
“Our whole goal is premium and we're the high end of club fitting,” he said. “Our goal is to offer a higher level of expertise and offerings that are 100% premium from what we carry in our matrix to what you see and how you walk into our studio.”
True Spec Scottsdale East will be located at 9998 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $375 for a full bag fitting. To book an appointment: truespecgolf.com.
