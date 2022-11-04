Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola lined up at the 26-yard line to attempt a manageable 43-yard field goal. If the ball went through the uprights the Cardinals would tie the game. The sound of the home crowd was a constant buzz as the replacement kicker lined up for the kick. Instead, the ball sliced right, effectively ending the game and sending Arizona home with a loss.
Afterwards Ammendola was hounded by media members who asked him about the loss. Cardinals guard Justin Pugh stood beside his kicker and lectured that the loss isn’t on one guy.
The next week, Ammendola was hardly used and eventually was cut.
It’s a tough gig to be a kicker. While Pugh may be right, in that no one person is to blame in a loss, the fact is that kickers are a unique position in football. In crucial kicks, like the one Ammendola faced, all eyes land on one person. All the praise or blame will be sent that way. That is a lot of pressure for even a professional kicker. That same pressure extends to the same kickers at local high schools.
Senior Preston McCabe and sophomore Damian Chavez share kicking duties on the Skyline High School varsity football team. The duo is 22-of-26 (84.6%) in point after attempts this season. With the help of the pair, the Skyline Coyotes are 5-1 this year, marking their first five-win season since 2018.
Even during success, Chavez has noticed the added pressure that comes with being a kicker.
“I feel like every position feels pressure, but I feel like us kickers feel it more,” Chavez said. “We are held up to not be bothered by that pressure.”
How that pressure is controlled differs from player to player. With the hum of the crowd noise, the bright lights against the black night sky, and the necessity for points, the pressure could be too much to handle.
For Chavez, his method is physical. Before taking his two steps to the left of the ball he shakes out any nerves and takes out a deep breath. In his recollection of his process, he recites his phrase, “Deep breaths, deep breaths.”
Meanwhile, McCabe’s approach is more mental.
“I kind of just imagine myself making them,” McCabe said. “[I] just mentally say, ‘You got this, you got this, you got this,’ and I just go on and do the best I can.”
No matter how sturdy the mind or body is in pressure-filled situations, unplanned variables in a game can throw off their habit. In expectation of this, Skyline’s first-year head coach Adam Schiermyer uses practice time to rehearse a wide range of situations that his kicker may face.
“We want to really intensify our practices when they’re running out for a kicker,” Schiermyer said. “We’ll run an offensive play and they won’t have any timeouts and we run the field goal team out there. We’ll count down from ten and it’ll be a fast ten second where they have to get set up, got to get set, and they have to put it between the uprights.
Schiermyer has noticed that one of the best ways to coach his kickers is to let them be. The more a coach nitpicks specifics about a kick, the more the kicker dwells and overthinks which leads to over correcting kicks.
“Everybody knows he isn’t out there to miss a kick,” Schiermyer said.
No one is perfect but that doesn’t mean that those missed shots don’t stick in the craw of an athlete. McCabe can still remember the details of his one missed field goal this season.
In the season opener against North Canyon, the senior kicker recalls the distance,25-30 yards, the spot of the ball, on the right hash. Unfortunately for McCabe, his normal holder left the game with an injury which led to a receiver holding the ball for the first time.
“I was under pressure a lot. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go,” McCabe said.
McCabe remembers the ball being snapped into the ground which led the ball to being flat on the tee block leading to the miss.
“It took two days to move on from it,” McCabe said. “At practices I would go and practice that kick over and over again, trying to see if I could make it five in a row.”
Eventually, McCabe began to make the kick regularly in practice, leading to more positivity to that kick.
Pressure isn’t always a negative though. The adrenaline of such a big moment can lead some people to gravitate to the kicking position. Chavez is one such person. During his freshman season, Chavez knew little about American football but was interested in trying for any position. The role of a kicker gravitated to him due to his lifetime of experience in soccer.
At 3 years old Chavez began playing soccer, eventually playing at a club level. Although the transition from soccer to football techniques were challenging, Chavez has liked the importance of the kicker role.
“The thought about making a point for your team, that pressure and enjoying that pressure is fun. It’s good for me,” Chavez said.
Kickers will continue to make and miss kicks. Some will be important, some won’t be. But when the highlights of these missed kicks land on Chavez’s Instagram page a sting of empathy is there.
“You feel how they feel and sort of empathy for them because you know what it’s like and you know how it would feel if you missed a PAT or field goal at that level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.