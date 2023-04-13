As the 6A high school spring sports season nears the midway point of the season, East Valley baseball teams are once again gearing up for a run at conference championships, including the Red Mountain Mountain Lions.
Last season, Red Mountain’s baseball program made it to the state playoffs, but its season ended after two games. All players shared the common goal of retooling in anticipation of another state playoff run.
Last season, the Mountain Lions went 15-3, finishing first in the 6A East Valley while starting nine seniors out on the field. This season has brought along some new challenges for fifth year head coach Rob Gorrell.
The team is full of young talent and has had its fair share of ups and downs already. But they have stuck together.
“This is an all brand new team,” Gorrell said. “It’s still always going to be the goal to win it all, but realistically to win our conference would be a big feat for us. To play a little bit in the playoffs would be a great year.”
Red Mountain has been a hot bed for baseball talent for several years. The program consistently produces next-level baseball players, which opens the door on a yearly basis for new players to step in and assume roles left vacated due to graduation.
For many, it’s the moment they have been waiting for. Playing at the varsity level is special for any player. But to do it at Red Mountain, where the program has a tradition of excellence and making deep postseason runs, it comes with added pressure.
Many have handled it well.
“They have sat around and waited for their turn so they should be hungry,” Gorrell said. “They seem like they’re hungry, they’re excited about getting their chance to play finally and I’m excited for some of the kids who get the chance to play.”
Red Mountain has been led this season by junior outfielder Chade Wilson, sophomore third baseman and pitcher Cade Olson and outfielder Brayden Bond, who is one of nine seniors on the team.
Wilson leads the way with a .375 average at the plate, tacking on four RBI. Olson’s .324 average comes with 9 RBI, tied for third-most on the team, while Bond is nearing the end of his senior season with a .320 average and a home run so far.
The Mountain Lions have also seen production from others on the roster, including sophomore Hagen Wright. The 6-foot-5 outfielder brings a new level of power every time he steps up to the plate. He currently leads the team in RBI with 16 and home runs with 5.
Despite Wright’s ability to swing the bat with power, Gorrell knew coming into the season the Red Mountain offense would have a different look to it from year’s past. Gone are the days where power from players like Wright was relied on every at bat.
The Mountain Lions have had to become more technical.
“Our dynamic on offense is a lot different because we don’t have a lot of guys that are going to hit three run home runs,” Gorrell said. “We’ve already hit more, bunted more, more small ball stuff just to create some offense. We have adjusted to our personnel.”
The impact of youth and inexperience on the team was unknown for the Mountain Lions early on in the season. But now, they’re finding their identity.
They’re a gritty team that will hang around in games even when they are outmatched. If given the opportunity, they’ll find ways to beat a team either by a small margin or in blowout fashion, as has been seen already this season.
They’ve had a difficult schedule up to this point, with tournament games against some of 6A’s best. But Gorrell believes that has helped the younger players adjust to a new level of baseball.
That will pay off in the long run come postseason play.
“They’re young kids and they’re getting the chance to play against some really good teams,” Gorrell said. “We just kind of let them go. I talk to them on the side saying you’re fine, you’re going to make some mistakes.
“Go in there and do your best, you can play at this level, you just have to go out there and have confidence in yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.