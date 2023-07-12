Red Mountain to host Arizona Honor Bowl

Red Mountain High School and Mesa Public Schools have been selected to host the Honor Bowl, a high school football showcase that draws national competition, beginning in 2024.
Arizona will host four games and will be the third event put on by the Honor Group, which runs the bowl. Currently, showcases are held yearly in Northern and Southern California.
“They asked if we would be interested in hosting an Arizona version in 2024 at Red Mountain,” MPS Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks said. “It’s in the early stages of planning but we had a good meeting a few days ago.”
Since 2010, the Honor Bowl has brought together teams from California and other western states for a showcase that offers top-notch football while honoring wounded and fallen soldiers.
The idea behind the game stems from Honor Group Executive Director Mark Soto’s experience with the military. One of his sons served in the Army, the other in Afghanistan in the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines.
Soto said his Marine son’s experience was life changing. His battalion had well over 200 wounded soldiers and 25 killed in action.
Soto shares this with teams before every game in the locker room. Before the National Anthem, families of slain service members build the battlefield cross, which comprises different components a soldier carries into combat.
It’s a moving ceremony that reminds teams they are playing in more than just an average football game.
“The battle cross is something that you feel,” Soto said. “Every piece is being manufactured by someone that lost their child. That’s powerful. There’s a reason we do it before the National Anthem. So when that National Anthem goes off, they know the reason.”
Arizona first became involved in the showcase in 2019, when Saguaro and Desert Vista high schools traveled to San Diego the weekend of Labor Day.
The Thunder faced Notre Dame from Sherman Oaks, California, and fell on a game-winning field goal. The Sabercats lost to national power Cathedral Catholic, the host school.
The game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but reinstated in 2021. No Arizona teams traveled out of state that season.
Last year, Chandler routed Cathedral Catholic in the first of two premier matchups in the showcase. Red Mountain beat Mater Dei Catholic from San Diego while Desert Vista fell to Madison (Calif.).
Red Mountain will return to the Honor Bowl in September along with Brophy. The Mountain Lions will face Helix while the Broncos face Cathedral Catholic.
“We have been very grateful to have the opportunity to play in the Honor Bowl last year and again this upcoming season,” Red Mountain Head Coach Kyle Enders said. “It was an incredible experience for our program that goes way beyond the football field.
“We are fully supportive of the organization and are excited to be the host in 2024. Last year I got my first win as a head coach at the Honor Bowl Classic so it will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Eubanks has worked closely with the Honor Group to pick Arizona teams an invitation to the San Diego event.
When he was asked about hosting a weekend showcase in Arizona, he brought it to the attention of Red Mountain Athletic Director Jason Grantham and Enders.
Eubanks said they didn’t hesitate to agree to host the games.
There is no set date for the Arizona Honor Bowl but it will likely take place weeks after Labor Day weekend. Four Arizona schools will be invited to play against out of state teams.
Grantham said not only is the event good exposure for the host state; it’s good for Red Mountain, too.
“If you send up a drone over our campus it looks like a small community college,” Grantham said. “Showing off the growth in our facilities and the commitment to athletics not only on our campus but in Mesa. We’re definitely excited for people to come.”
Soto is excited about the opportunity to expand into Arizona. It’s a vision he’s had since the popularity of the event began to grow several years ago.
He knew Arizona had to be the first expansion spot due to the respect high school programs from the Valley have shown in the three years they’ve participated.
He now aims to pull in some of the top programs, Red Mountain included, to appear in the showcase in 2024.
“The Arizona teams that have been to our event have always been very respectful, very loving,” Soto said. “I’m so excited about bringing this to your area. It’s a testimony to what you guys brought to California.”
