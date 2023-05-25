The first Open Division track meet, which pinned the best of the best from divisional meets the week prior against each other, offered the opportunity to crown true individual and team state champions for the first time in Arizona.
The two-day event went off without a hitch, as state records fell, school records were broken and athletes battling through injury all season, made a comeback.
In the end, Red Mountain’s boys hoisted the first state championship trophy, while Highland won it on the girls’ side.
“What an amazing couple of weeks for the entire group,” Red Mountain coach Josh Barge said. “We did exactly what we needed to do in every facet.”
Red Mountain’s success came from its distance runners. The team of Tyler Mathews, Williams Bergman, Roman Smith and Matthew Hamilton kicked off the two-day event by winning the 4x800 relay.
The race set the tone for Red Mountain, as it gave the boys a boost in points to take an early lead for the state title. It was a lead they never relinquished.
On day two of the meet the Mountain Lions used that momentum in individual and relay events.
Mathews set a new state record in the 1600 with a time of 4:12.11. He followed up that performance a couple of hours later by running the 800 in 1:48.72, the fastest time in the nation this season.
He was also part of Red Mountain’s 4x400 team that needed one point to secure the title. The Mountain Lions finished eighth to do just that.
“I just ran my guts out and gave it everything I had,” Mathews said. “It feels good to now be number one. I couldn’t believe it.”
The record-breaking day for Mathews comes a month after he was able to accomplish the same feat at the Arcadia Invitational in California. There, he broke the 800 record for the first time this season.
He was joined by two other Arizona athletes – Williams Field’s Saira Prince and Mountain Pointe’s Jayden Davis. All three broke records at Arcadia. All three did it again at the state finals.
“It still feels as amazing as the first time,” Davis said. “It’s something I wanted and each time it just gets better and better.”
Davis broke the 400 record at Arcadia and again in the Division II meet, which helped Mountain Pointe win the championship. On Saturday at state, he broke it for the third time.
Davis said he simply wanted to put on a show in the 400, even electing not to run the 200 to prepare. His time of 46.25 is top 10 in the nation.
The other records to fall at Arcadia came from Prince, who set new marks in the girls’ 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
On Friday, the first day of the state meet, she false started during prelims in the 100, disqualifying her from the finals.
She used it as motivation to break the 300 hurdles record. On Saturday, still feeling angry at herself for being disqualified, she broke the 300 hurdles record yet again.
“I was not going to let that finish me,” Prince said of her disqualification in the 100. “It’s just unbelievable right now. I’m so excited I was able to accomplish it. Reaching 40 was definitely an accomplishment.”
Prince finished the race in 40.9 seconds. When she saw the mark, she dropped to her knees in awe.
The record-setting performances highlighted the state track meet. But plenty of other athletes from the Mesa area shined in the two day-event.
Mountain View’s Connor Chaffee and Matthew Hamilton from Red Mountain finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 800. Chaffee played a role the week prior that allowed the Toros to claim the Division I title.
Eastmark’s Bryson Nielson finished fourth in the 1600 and third in the 3200. He raced against Division I athletes.
Kaleb Murdock from Mountain View placed second in the 300 hurdles, while Westwood’s Legend Stewart placed third.
Mountain View’s Zack Gaumont believes he shocked the field in the boys’ 100 with a time of 10.8. That allowed him to place second behind Valley Vista’s Blaise Nelson, who also won the 200.
Gaumont said he came into the race with a chip on his shoulder ready to prove he could compete with the best.
“I know everyone has been running a little slower because they had to run yesterday,” Gaumont said. “I’m just happy that when it came down to it, I got second.”
The new format for the Open Division track championship was welcomed by all athletes. Some believe competing two days in a row should be changed, but the overall idea was one many wanted for some time.
It’s the opportunity to see who truly is the best in the state.
“This is how state track meets should be,” Barge said. “Everybody competing. It was the first state championship for us and the first Open. So, we’re pretty excited.”
