It’s no secret Brock Purdy has thrived as an underdog throughout his football career.
He was overlooked at Perry High School until he was given a shot and led the Pumas to the championship game as a senior. He was overlooked by most universities until the conclusion of his high school career.
Even when he did sign with Iowa State, he was far down the depth chart. But he’s stayed patient and has made the most of every opportunity that has come his way, including being the last pick in last year’s NFL Draft., though San Francisco media called him "Mr. Irrelevant."
Today, Dec. 11, Purdy makes his first NFL start for the San Francisco 49ers. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more.
“It’s inspiring because it applies to life, period,” said Shawn Purdy, Brock’s father. “We knew the draft process was going to be like the recruiting process. We’re just grateful Brock is the kind of person that won’t give up and he’ll continue to do his best with his God given talent.
“It’s very inspiring to see him stay the course. He’s always believed in himself.”
Brock saw action this season as a rookie in the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. It brought back memories of the moment Shawn and his wife, Carrie, saw Brock’s name as the starter for Iowa State for the first time.
It’s hard for him to find words to describe the emotions they will be feeling when he is announced as the starter on the Jumbotron before kickoff Sunday. More than likely, those same emotions from before will be turned up a notch.
“We were blubbering idiots in college,” Shawn said. “We started crying at the Iowa State game when they announced who the starter was. So, I imagine we’ll all be a mess.”
Brock came in last week after starter Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a foot injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame he would likely miss the rest of the season. But reports Wednesday said he has a slim shot of coming back late in the postseason.
But the 49ers, who currently lead the division, still have to get there. And they’ll rely on Brock to do it.
Brock finished 25-of-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win over the Dolphins last week. He had some butterflies initially, but once he rolled out and felt contact for the first time, he settled down.
“I feel like there was the whole butterfly feeling like, ‘Alright man, we’re going in. Let’s do this,’” Brock said. “It wasn’t like I was shaking and like, ‘Oh shoot, what do I do? What’s my read?’ None of that. Every single week I act like I’m the starter, prepare like I’m the starter. My name was called, coach (Brian) Griese said, ‘Let’s roll,’ and I went out there thinking what I have to do on the first play.
“Once I got hit, I think it was on a roll out, it felt good to be like, ‘Alright, I got some contact in, now let’s roll and settle down a little bit.’”
In three years at the varsity level for Perry Brock threw for 8,932 yards and 107 touchdowns.
Despite his numerous accolades as a high school player, including being named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017, Brock wasn’t recruited until after his senior season. Then, the floodgates opened.
Alabama, Texas A&M and Iowa State, among others, pursued him. Once he signed with the Cyclones, he thought he would once again have to wait his turn, but injuries gave him a chance early on to take over as the starter.
He never gave up the starting job as he broke numerous records at Iowa State and led the Cyclones to a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl in 2021.
Just like in college, former Perry coach Preston Jones thought Brock would have a year to adjust to the speed of the NFL game. If he hasn’t adjusted already, he will have to do so on the fly Sunday.
“It’s amazing. It’s just cool to see it happen to a guy that is such a great person,” Jones said. “I never experienced having someone that talented and that good. Just me being protective, I hoped he didn’t have to play. Just get a year to adjust.
“Here he is again. I’m confident he’ll do the same thing he did in high school and college.”
Brock’s first start won’t just be against any other quarterback or team in the league. It comes against Tom Brady, one of, if not the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Shawn said he and Carrie had planned to either attend Brock’s game against the Dolphins last week or Sunday against the Buccaneers. Shawn grew up a Dan Marino fan. Brock wears No. 13 because of him.
They chose the Bucs to see Brady in action. It just so happens they will be watching their son play against him.
“It’s funny how in the past we would say jokingly, ‘Man, can you imagine if you end up playing against Tom Brady?’” Shawn said. “And now it’s really happening.”
Shawn believes Brock will be ready for the opportunity against the Bucs and Brady. He’s proven throughout his football career that no moment seems too big for him.
He’s always bet on himself to be the best on the field. He’s looked forward to this opportunity, so he plans to make the most of it.
“I played four years as a starter in college so in terms of 11-on-11 and speed and that kinda stuff, seeing the game, I’ve had that kind of experience,” Brock said. “To get in and play and now starting next week and what not, it’s something I’ve always looked forward to and I’ve honestly told myself it’s going to happen. Here we are.”
