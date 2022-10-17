Nikita McCrimon’s goal heading into his senior season was to make an impact and set the Westwood football program up for a potential postseason bid.
What he didn’t realize at the time was the impact he would make would come with multiple honors and stardom around the Westwood High campus. But he is beginning to embrace it.
McCrimon has been electric for the Warriors this season. He can catch, run and block for his fellow teammates. He’s become the team’s Swiss army knife. Head coach Brandon Large said he was Westwood’s version of San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.
“We were talking the other day and we said, ‘Nik, who do you model your game after?’” Large said. “We talked about JuJu (Smith-Schuster) at first. Then I was like, ‘Deebo.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, alright, Deebo.’ He can do a lot, for sure.”
McCrimon has carried the load for Westwood this season, especially in the first half with transfers not yet eligible.
The senior athlete leads the team with 516 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 20 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He has come to enjoy his role as Westwood’s do-it-all player, and he’s been recognized for his accomplishments.
McCrimon has already received an Ed Doherty Medallion, given to players each week who have standout performances. The medallion is their official nomination for the Ed Doherty Award, which is given to the top Arizona high school football player in December. In short, it is the Heisman Award of high school football in the state.
He also received recognition from the Arizona Cardinals and partner Circle K for his performance against Marana three weeks ago, as he was named the High School Player of the Week. He helped the Warriors win a shootout against the Tigers for their second win in a row. Less than a week later on Thursday night, he again helped lead his team to a victory over previously unbeaten Trevor Browne.
“(The award) meant a lot. It gave me a lot of recognition and I feel like a lot of people have their eyes on me now,” McCrimon said. “It’s a pleasure to have been the Cardinals Player of the Week. I didn’t even know it was a thing.
“This recognition will help Westwood make it far. Not just this year, but in the years after I’m gone.”
McCrimon’s athleticism, which includes great vision while running the ball and strong hands mixed with good speed and vertical in the passing game, has led him to become one of junior quarterback Giordan Hanks’ top targets.
The other, ironically, is McCrimon’s sophomore brother Saveon.
The two make Hanks’ job easier on a nightly basis. That was the expectation set by Large when he was hired to take over the program last winter. But he and the older McCrimon, as of late, have taken it to another level.
“He knows what he is doing,” Hanks said. “Every week he is putting two, three hours of film. He’s always open and runs crisp routes. He leads the team on the field and he’s just a kind-hearted dude.”
While the accolades and recognition are nice, McCrimon has quickly moved past them. His main goal this season is to help his team win games and compete for a title. He also hopes to earn a scholarship to play at the next level along the way.
The first rankings of the season by the Arizona Interscholastic Association have Westwood at No. 27 overall in 6A. But with six teams currently slated for the Open Division, that moves the Warriors up to No. 21. Sixteen teams make playoffs.
They know they have work to do, but the addition of transfer running back Sterling Harris into the mix and Porter Jefferies as a key contributor gives the Warriors even more weapons to play with on offense.
It also allows Large and his staff to get creative with McCrimon to put the ball in his hands.
“Getting Sterling was huge for us,” Large said. “We also have Porter, who is dynamic, too. Porter helps us in a lot of ways. He’s kinda the glue for us. And obviously Nik is so, so dynamic. He does a lot of things.”
Westwood started the season 1-3 before winning two straight games in a 10-day span. The Warriors entered the bye week with a .500 record, a good accomplishment for a team that lost several seniors last season and has a new coaching staff.
Now, they aim to keep it going. Westwood faced off against district rival Mesa Friday night. Large said ahead of time that would be a challenge for his team, especially given Mesa’s athleticism with wide receiver Tre Brown leading the way.
The Warriors then finish the season against Shadow Ridge, Hamilton and North at home before hopefully advancing to the postseason.
“For us to be 1-3 then win two in a row means a lot,” McCrimon said. “Our coaches made us keep our heads up, not lose focus and now we’re at where we’re at. Now we have to win out and go to the playoffs.”
