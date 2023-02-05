Super Bowl LVII is set.
One of the biggest annual sporting events in the world will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, winners of their respective conferences in last weekend’s championship games. But the two storied franchises aren’t the only ones who will have a unique opportunity to enjoy the game of football next weekend.
As part of Super Bowl weekend in the Valley, the National Football League has announced it will host its annual Play 60 Football Family Festival at Hamilton High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, a day before the big game in Glendale.
The event, held annually in the host state of the Super Bowl, is free for families to enjoy an interactive football experience.
“We are thrilled to host our fifth Play Football Festival during the week of Super Bowl LVII,” NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben said in a press release. “This year’s event will offer participants the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football from current and former NFL players and coaches.
“We are dedicated to our youth and high school football communities, fans and coaches, and we are excited about providing memorable experiences they’ll hold on to forever.”
The free event will cater to young athletes and their parents with unique opportunities across the football field at Hamilton.
Families will be able to take in the Nike Experience, a set up by the official sponsor of the NFL. There will also be equipment fittings with football equipment giant Riddell and a game truck with NFL video games.
Additionally, flag football skills and drills will be set up for athletes, while parents can enjoy a forum led by NFL legends. Autograph signings, giveaways and appearances by current Arizona Cardinals players are also expected at the event, as well as food trucks on site.
“It gives the families a great opportunity to have a good experience and let the community see what the NFL Play 60 is all about,” said Riczer Desvaristes, Manager of Youth and High School Football for the Arizona Cardinals. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for everybody to really interact with the community.”
The NFL Play 60 event is yet another way the NFL and Arizona Cardinals are actively getting involved in the community. This past fall, the Cardinals began spearheading the growth of girls’ flag football across the state, partnering with the Chandler Unified School District and Mesa Public Schools to support district programs.
The Cardinals made donations to the programs, at times upwards of $10,000 for new equipment, uniforms and to help appeal to more girls across campuses. A CUSD All-Star game was hosted by the Cardinals with linebacker Markus Golden as an honorary coach.
Teams from Chandler and Mesa, as well as Xavier and Mountain Pointe, played flag football at State Farm Stadium during halftime of the Cardinals’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals also host various youth camps throughout the year, an extension of what will come Saturday during the NFL Play 60 Football Family Festival.
“We’re definitely getting involved and this is another step for us to work with the high school football community,” said Desvaristes, who helped host a similar event last year in Los Angeles when he was with the Chargers. “It went really well last year. I’m expecting an even more amplified Super Bowl here in Arizona and to see everyone in Arizona come together and really take this to another level.
“L.A. was really good, but I know Arizona is going to top it.”
The NFL Play 60 Football Family Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Hamilton High School.
