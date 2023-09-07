The highly anticipated start of the inaugural Arizona Interscholastic Association flag football season brought excitement across the state for girls, coaches and fans.
It was taken up another notch at Mountain View High School when the Cardinals announced it would partner with Nike to make the Toros’ first-ever sanctioned matchup against Mountain Pointe the game of the week, part of the kickoff classic. That meant special shirts, jerseys and appearances by Cardinals cheerleaders, members of the community relations staff and quarterback Kyler Murray, who participated in the coin toss.
The game didn’t disappoint as Mountain View used a late touchdown to beat Mountain Pointe 12-7. But the outcome one the field was hardly the biggest story of the matchup. The support for the sport keeps getting stronger, which is a nice sight for all involved.
“We’re just excited for the girls, giving them another opportunity for sport,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “We appreciate the support from the Cardinals. They’ve been great from the get-go. We’re excited they got behind us.”
Flag football was fast tracked by the AIA to become an official sport after interest from schools wanting to participate exploded last year.
Many schools created teams to play other districts. Mountain Pointe, all Chandler schools, Eastmark and Xavier were among those who did so. They played for a state championship in the spring, which was won by Casteel.
Other schools participated in a district league. Gilbert Public Schools elected to do that last spring as a dry run. Mesa Public Schools, including Mountain View, had a similar league but in the fall of 2022. The Toros won that championship.
But now the games are sanctioned. That means more refs, new rules, a schedule that consists of 10 games and the chance to hoist a gold ball at the end of the season in November. In total 57 schools signed up to play this fall. They were divided into two conferences — 5A and 6A.
“The schools have really bought in,” Hines said. “We anticipated several teams would be on board but 57, we weren’t quite expecting that. We think we’ll be at about 120 next year.”
The festivities at Mountain View Tuesday night started with pictures of each team with the Nike Kickoff Classic banner. The Cardinals media team was on hand filming the game and taking pictures. Cardinals’ cheerleaders posed with those from Mountain View, while Hines and other AIA officials lined the sidelines to take in the action.
Just before kickoff, captains met at midfield for the coin toss. That’s when Murray made an appearance and stood alongside the official and the girls. With cameras all around, Mountain View won the toss and deferred. Murray was all smiles.
While he didn’t speak with media, Murray and Hines had a conversation before the coin toss. Hines said he thanked him for being there to make the first game special. Murray told Hines he “wouldn’t miss this.”
That was reiterated by Cardinals Director of Community Relations Horace Raymond.
“We thought it was a huge deal, the first officially sanctioned season by the AIA,” Raymond said. “That’s where we wanted to lead it in this direction the entire time. We wanted girls to have support at the high school level.
“I could see the excitement in the air. (Kyler Murray) is our QB1. Period. It’s a big deal to have your quarterback come out and help these girls kick things off right.”
The Cardinals’ support for flag football extends back to the 2022 spring season. Nicole Bidwill, the sister of Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, helped present a check for $10,000 to the Chandler district to continue its quest to grow the sport.
At the time, CUSD was the trailblazer for flag football, led by Hamilton Coach Matt Stone and Casteel Coach Rae Black.
In February, when the Super Bowl was in town, the Cardinals partnered with the NFL and Nike to donate $100,000 to the AIA. Those funds were used to help schools start a flag football team by purchasing jerseys and equipment.
Mountain View Coach Jesus Arzaga said the support has meant the world to him as a coach. But most importantly, it’s validation for the girls.
“These are girls who really want to compete and win a state championship,” Arzaga said. “Ultimately, there’s a lot of good teams out here. We just got lucky being one of the games of the week.”
Mountain View opened the season with a pick-six against Mountain Pointe by Tessa Christensen. The game remained deadlocked at 6-0 in favor of the Toros until freshman quarterback Amaya Moreno took the Pride down the field in the fourth and scored to take the lead.
With under a minute left Mountain View found the end zone on a controversial call. Officials ruled Kaylei Yazzie’s flag was pulled too early. As she made the catch, she turned and sprinted toward the end zone untouched. In flag football if a flag falls off or is pulled too early the game becomes one-hand touch.
Yazzie was all alone so officials ruled it a touchdown. A few plays later, she picked off Moreno to seal the victory for the Toros and was named the Player of the Game by the Cardinals. She received a special football and jersey signed by Murray.
“I was really happy. I gave us the winning touchdown,” Yazzie said. “I didn’t think any Cardinals player would come then I found out about this. I thought it would be like a wide receiver or defensive player, then I saw Kyler Murray.
“Flag football just started a year ago. It’s pretty cool to see the Cardinals right behind us supporting us as a new sport.”
