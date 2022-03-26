It doesn’t take long for Willy Roberts to recall his favorite memories at Mountain View to this point.
Roberts was a sophomore quarterback on the varsity roster for the Toro football team. Brandon Nieto had just exited, and Roberts was thrown into the mix against Mountain Pointe trailing 21-10. The Pride had no answers for him as he quickly led the Toros back from the large deficit to take the lead and ultimately, the win.
That was just the start of Roberts’ impact at Mountain View. A year later, he helped lead his team to a win over rival Red Mountain. That win began to cement his legacy as someone who dedicates himself to making Mountain View athletics better as a hole. He now hopes to further solidify that in his final season on the diamond.
“It was a lot of fun,” Roberts said of both memories. “I just love being with my guys. Whether it be in football practice or going from there to baseball. We are all close.”
Roberts played four games as quarterback that season, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns.
As a junior, he passed for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. He began his senior season as the starter but gave up those duties to sophomore Jack Germaine midway through the season. Germaine, the son of new head coach Joe Germaine, sat half the season due to transfer rules.
With Germaine under center, it allowed Roberts to return to his first love: linebacker. He had 55 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, for a Toro defense that wreaked havoc on opponents.
Roberts helped lead Mountain View to an 8-2 regular season record on the gridiron and an appearance in the first round of the 6A playoffs. When the Toros were upset in the postseason, he didn’t take time to sulk. He immediately began training for his return to the diamond, just like he has every season.
“Willy is a really special kid,” Mountain View baseball coach Jesus Arzaga said. “I’ve always admired his passion for both sports. Doing two sports isn’t easy but he works really hard on both ends of the field and if you ask any of his teammates, it really shows.”
Arzaga raved about Roberts’ leadership qualities and how it translates from his time as a quarterback and linebacker to baseball. Younger players look up to him and the other two senior leaders — BYU commit Ezra McNaughton and South Mountain commit Sam Christiansen.
The trio have their own leadership styles. Roberts can be vocal at times. McNaughton tends to lead by his play on the field and Christiansen a combination of the two. All three have helped Mountain View up to this point in the season, especially when facing a deficit or in a close game.
While he tends to enjoy his first moment of fame leading the Mountain View football team back from a deficit two years ago, Roberts has also had his fair share of memorable moments at the plate.
In his first game of the season against Desert Vista he hit a grand slam that helped the Toros win 7-1. Against Queen Creek on Monday, March 14, he trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to two with a two-run shot to right field. It was his third home run of the season. He also has 10 RBI on the year.
“He reminds me a lot of me in terms of the energy he brings to the table,” Arzaga said. “He’s just a really passionate person and it shows with his body language. He continues to work hard and when you have that passion and that drive, it’s so easy for him to get a good game.”
Roberts’ goal to leave a lasting legacy on the entire Mountain View athletics department with his hard work and overall love for the school has started to catch the attention of those outside the school.
After falling to Queen Creek, a fan of the Bulldogs shook his hand and complimented him on his game and the way he carried himself.
“It meant a lot for mentors and adults to come up to me and show respect,” Roberts said. “I try to show respect to adults and try to look like a hard-working player. So it means a lot when people I respect come up to me.”
Roberts hopes to earn an opportunity to play football, baseball or both at the next level. But his immediate plans after high school include serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
For now, however, he plans to enjoy the last few months he has as a Toro while continuing to make an impact
“I’ve enjoyed every second of my high school career. I knew what I wanted to do, and I think I’ve left my mark,” Roberts said. “I just want to leave behind a legacy of hard work and success. I’ve been in the weight room since I was a little kid and I want people to see that hard work can really pay off if you dedicate yourself to it.
“I want us to become the campus of champions like we once were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.