Mountain View High school was established in 1976, making it the third public high school to open in Mesa, Arizona.
In 2018, the school proposed a project to upgrade the academic and athletic facilities.
Construction began spring of 2021 that included renovations to the football and baseball fields.
In addition, a new sand volleyball court was constructed along with reconditioning of the tennis courts this year.
The proposed budget was approximately $35 million, but Assistant Principal, Danielle Fuchs, explains why the deal grew to nearly $55 million.
“The biggest challenge that we have navigated in this process is all the increase in costs, that’s an economic issue,” Fuchs said.
Not only has Mountain View had to deal with rising material costs, but also delays in obtaining equipment.
“When we order all of the equipment that we need for a project, the wait time for some of these things is debilitating, so rather than it coming in a month, like it usually does, there is 20-week wait times,” Fuchs said.
These setbacks have affected some of the projects that they are still working on. They have completed the upgrades to the football facility bringing in brand new turf on the main playing field, as well as cleaning and new paint on the bleachers.
After the plans were approved for updating the football stadium, Mountain View hired a new football coach, Joe Germaine. Germaine and the Toros enjoyed playing on new turf fields this past season. He believes Mountain View has something pretty cool that not too many other high schools possess.
“Something that separates us from some of the other schools is we also have a full sized turfed practice field,” Germaine said.
The future is bright for the Toros football team having been granted new stadium upgrades, not to mention a new scoreboard.
“Our principal secured a brand new scoreboard for our football field, and that has not broken ground yet, but it’s actually going to be the biggest scoreboard in the state,” Germaine said.
On the future agenda for the Toros is a plan to build a football team meeting room. All of the renovations to Mountain View’s athletic facilities are what Germaine believes the community takes pride in.
“Mountain View is a place that has a lot of support and has some amazing families and kids that live in the area,” Germaine said. “Mountain View is a school that has a lot of tradition and success over the years and so a lot of people take pride in that and support that.”
The construction did cause the football team some challenges. It moved them from their regular practice field to fields at adjacent junior high schools.
“As soon as last year ended, that’s when they really began the full court press on getting everything completed and it took the whole summer,” Germaine said. “During that time we were not able to use any of our football facilities, so any practice we had we actually practiced at our junior highs.”
The football program was not the only area that received upgrades in the athletic department. Athletic Director Joe Goodman shared some of the other upgrades for the school.
“The track team has added new throwing spaces with permanent lines on that practice field,” Goodman said. “Our baseball field had a major releveling project on the infield. Our baseball boosters sponsored a project that converted a hitting area into a turfed hitting area.”
Mountain View has produced many top-notch athletes. While the athletic department is a big part of Mountain View as a whole, there are also academic upgrades that Mountain View is accomplishing.
“We’re making statements that everything we do is going to be at the next level,” Oliver said. “We’re serious about it. Learning is going to look different, you’ll be able to choose a career path.”
“The career path that we’re starting to flesh out is global engagement, but we’re going to have multiple career paths, not just one or two. It’ll be like college,” Oliver added.
Oliver explained whatever students want to do, whether it be a police officer, a forensic scientist, a lawyer or an elected official, all of their classes will be focused on the desired career path that they choose. Mountain View will seek community members that want to be a part of something special to be on campus, mentoring kids towards their specific career interests.
An example of a student’s opportunity to focus on a specific career path is: if a student wants to be a police officer, they will major in global engagement at Mountain View.
“The commander of the Mesa police said, ‘Hey, we’ll give kids actual cold cases that have never been solved right here in Mesa, crimes that have taken place that went cold,’” Oliver said. “There’s a group of kids somewhere back east that actually solved a cold case.”
Mountain View is coming up with innovative ways in engaging students to take the lead in their own education. Several of the projects are still underway.
Mountain View hopes to have renovations and upgrades completed by February 2023.
