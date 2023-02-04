Family has always been a big part of the Mountain View High School culture.
Whether it be generations of athletes or students, Mountain View has always been a place for families to grow. This concept is what brought Toros’ head basketball coach Andy Johnson to live and work in Mesa.
Growing up in a small town of Batavia, Illinois, Johnson was involved in every sport he could participate in, including basketball, football, baseball, cross country and even hockey.
Johnson found particular interest in basketball at an early age.
“In our small town, when I was five or six years old, me and my dad started going to the high school basketball games every Friday night,” Johnson said. “That’s when I kind of started falling in love with basketball.”
While Johnson was developing a love for basketball at an early age, he continued to attend high school basketball games with his father.
What also motivated his desire to pursue basketball was watching Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls championship runs.
“When you grow up in Illinois during the Michael Jordan heyday and the heydays of the Chicago Bulls, you obviously fall in love with the game there and I grew up with friends playing it outside every day,” Johnson said.
After finding his love for basketball, Johnson relocated to the state of Washington, where he played basketball at Gonzaga Preparatory School.
After graduating from Gonzaga Prep, he headed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. There he worked for the team as a student manager and a graduate assistant.
After graduating from UNLV, Johnson began his coaching career at Findlay Prep where he had a great amount of success.
“I was able to move onto Findlay Prep and get a great start there,” Johnson said. “We ended up winning two National Championships there and went to multiple Final Fours and had 56 kids go on and play Division One basketball, 24 of which went to the NBA.”
After leaving Findlay Prep, Johnson had various coaching stints at the collegiate and high school levels. From Utah to Texas to Nevada, he made various moves before the opportunity at Mountain View presented itself.
It was an opportunity to be closer to family and take over a program that saw several years of success under former coach and Arizona high school basketball legend Gary Ernst.
“It was too good to pass up, the opportunity to be close to me and my wife’s family and coach a great school, it was just too good,” Johnson said.
After all the years of coaching in numerous cities, Johnson’s belief is that you have to love the game and love being part of a team that makes the experience special.
“The opportunity to be a part of something bigger than yourself and the opportunity to be a part of a team, to see kids grow and get better every day, there’s nothing like that,” Johnson said.
During his tenure as Mountain View’s coach, the Toros have improved their record to 12-3 overall and are currently ranked No. 10 in the 6A rankings.
This also includes an impressive 8-0 in region play with wins over the likes of rival Mesa, one of the top teams in 6A at the time of their meeting earlier this month that drew a standing room only crowd.
The team’s development has taken a lot of coaching and focus for each and every player.
“I really enjoy the closeness of our team,” Johnson said. “I think we have a true team here, we have great kids, great student athletes at our school that we are able to coach every day and form those lifelong bonds and to see these guys compete every day in practice is special.
“Seeing all the hard work they are putting in and how it’s been paying off has been a blast to see all of the success we’ve had so far.”
The entire team is starting to play together and bond really well on and off the court.
Mountain View senior shooting guard, Brigg Wolfe, believes his team is a great group of guys to be around.
“It’s been awesome, we’ve done a lot more team bonding stuff, we went out of town like three times, and the guys are coming together and it’s fun to be around,” Wolfe said.
Not only has Johnson helped his boys grow scholastically and athletically, he has also taught them to play for one another with a common goal.
His motivational coaching is something that senior forward, Jackson Bowers – a BYU football commit and one of the top tight ends in the state – believes has propelled this team to be even better than last year.
“Throughout practice he reminds us of how we lost to a certain team and how it feels to lose, he really motivates us through times that were tough,” Bowers said.
Johnson’s positive approach with his team has helped lead this team to another successful year.
His advice has taught this team to stay together and play as one.
“Play your absolute hardest every possession and stay together, play for each other and do what we want to do every day: defend, rebound and run,” Johnson said. “If we do all that stuff and compete and win every possession, everything’s going to take care of itself.”
