Mesa flag teams felt like stars before historic season

(Left) All six of Mesa Unified’s flag football teams were in attendance along with the tackle teams. Dobson Head Coach Joe Polanco, who was alongside players Mariah Caldwell, “left,” Isabella Jensen, “middle,” and Emily Santoyo, said the opportunity for his girls was special. (Right) Red Mountain High School flag football players Cadance McCanless, Sierra Mellish, Head Coach Julian Madison and Sophia Marquez felt like stars Friday, Aug. 4 as they were included in Mesa Unified School District’s Media Day, which previously served as a time for the six football teams to be interviewed. (David Minton/Tribune Staff)