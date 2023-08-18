Mesa flag teams felt like stars before historic season

District media days have become the norm the last two years after Chandler Unified first rolled out the concept for local media to interview its six high school football programs in one place before the start of the season.
It didn’t take long for other East Valley districts to follow suit, including Gilbert and Tempe Union. Mesa jumped on board in 2022, offering media a chance to speak with girls’ volleyball programs from its six high schools.
But 2023 opened the door for new opportunities: Girls flag football. The sport that was fast tracked to become a sanctioned sport by the Arizona Interscholastic Association this season has received the same attention as the boys do heading into its historic first season.
And with that, Mesa’s six flag football teams were included in this year’s media day held at Level 1 Arcade Bar in the city’s historic downtown. The girls quickly got a taste of what they can expect this season.
“This is real. I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it,” Red Mountain Head Coach Julian Madison said. “It’s really cool to be part of something like this in its first year. Being someone that can create a culture, I’m excited for it.”
The Tribune and several other local media outlets were in attendance for the combined media day for the girls and boys. Brad Cesmat, a longtime East Valley resident and owner of Sports360AZ, was the MC for the event. One by one the tackle and flag teams for each school sat with Cesmat at a table to be interviewed in a press conference setting.
Elsewhere, the girls were pulled away for solo interviews with reporters and television stations. Photo shoots were also conducted.
It further proved the legitimacy of the sport, which gained significant traction over the course of the last two years with the Chandler district leading the way. Mesa formed teams last fall and played in a club setting. Many considered it a dry run of sorts while other schools competed against those outside of their district.
Mesa’s league was a hit. All schools had multiple girls — many of which multi-sport athletes — try out for the flag team. Now with the start of the season nearing, all the girls and their coaches feel the excitement building across the state.
“I’m so excited,” Red Mountain junior Sophia Marquez said. “It’s just such a cool opportunity and I’m blessed to be able to be here and to do this. I’m really excited for the upcoming season.”
The first-ever flag football season for the AIA will have 56 total teams from across the state. They will all broken up into two divisions — 6A and 5A — much like the boys in tackle football.
Many states that have already adopted flag football as an official sport play in the spring. That was also the case for many local teams, including those in Chandler, Tempe Union, Xavier and Gilbert, which only played district schools much like Mesa.
Much like football, there will be conference tournaments at the end of the season. The top 16 teams from each conference will compete for a championship that will conclude in early November, near the start of the boys’ tackle playoffs.
“We’re excited to be a sanctioned sport this year,” Dobson Head Coach Joe Polanco said. “Now they get the chance to go out there and compete. I’m sure some of these girls want to strap on the pads.”
Polanco, who also coaches softball at Dobson, said he encouraged his players to also explore playing flag football in the fall. Many of them agreed.
It’s become a norm for softball players track athletes to become involved in the sport. At nearby Mountain View, a majority of the roster is comprised of softball players. The head coach is Jesus Arzaga, the school’s head baseball coach. Both Red Mountain and Mesa also have a large softball population. The same goes for Skyline and Westwood.
To many of the players it’s about trying something new. Some, however, have played flag football in the past, albeit on boys’ teams growing up. So, to have the opportunity to not only play flag football and contend for a championship but be a trailblazer along the way is special.
“It builds confidence and character and it’s a new thing for girls to do,” Dobson senior Mariah Caldwell. “It’s the start of a great future.”
The support for flag football extends well beyond the district, communities and media as the NFL has also become heavily involved.
The Arizona Cardinals last fall donated $10,000 to Chandler schools for equipment. In February, the NFL and Nike donated $100,000 to the AIA to help offset costs of uniforms and equipment for the schools wanting to participate in the fall season but had limited resources.
Mesa Head Coach Carl Bandura said the support is “huge” not only for flag football but for girls’ sports in general.
“We’ve had boys sports forever, boys’ football forever and now they’re letting the girls go out and play and there’s a ton of them that are very good at it,” Bandura said. “It’s good for Arizona and the state that are doing it.”
All six Mesa schools will compete in the Fiesta Region and will play three region games. Dobson will face West Point to kick off the season on Aug. 29, while Mountain View will face Mountain Pointe.
Red Mountain will host Boulder Creek from Anthem and Skyline and Westwood will host Tolleson and Corona del Sol, respectively. Mesa will open the season on the road against Sandra Day O’Connor in what will be a historic night for girls and flag football.
“Being a part of this and setting the tone is really cool and very fun,” said Mesa junior Marilyn Muniz. “Starting the games and spirits feels very ‘high school.’”
