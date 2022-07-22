The Red Mountain football team’s last summer practice on June 30 wasn’t the typical weight room and field work session Mountain Lion players have become accustomed to.
There were no whistles. There were no orders from coaches. Instead, there was laughter and splashing sounds mixed with the occasional cheer during one-on-one route competitions. Enders surprised his team with two giant inflatable water slides, the type often seen at birthday parties at local neighborhood parks.
It was a reminder to himself and all his coaching staff that while some of the players have developed into men already, they’re still high school kids at heart. And even they need a break every now and then.
“We’ve been really going since spring ball started. We’ve only had a week off,” Red Mountain coach Kyle Enders said. “We worked them real hard. They needed something to sort of send them off on a good note.”
The water slides came as a surprise to the players. For weeks they have endured the Arizona heat, practicing at the school or participating in 7 on 7 and big man competitions against other programs.
So, when Enders informed his players to bring a swimsuit for the final day, players like senior quarterback Carter Crispin thought they would be doing a pool workout at a nearby community pool. Then, he saw the inflatable slides.
It was a morning of fun that was capped off with food from the booster club. The Red Mountain coaches sat near the locker room as the players enjoyed themselves. They cracked jokes and reminisced about the summer workouts. They also began planning for the weeks ahead, which includes the team’s camp in California at the end of July and the start of official practices on Aug. 8.
The tradition as a blue-collar program will always remain with Red Mountain. That was started with Jim Jones, who the field was named after last year. That carried over with Ron Wisniewski and most recently Mike Peterson, who recently announced he would step away from coaching. That opened the door for Enders, an alum of the program who has been an assistant for years under the Mountain Lions previous two coaches. He understands the tradition of the Red Mountain football program but has started to sprinkle in some of his own flavor.
“This is something we’ve never done,” Crispin said of the water slides. “It’s something Enders wants to do, some new things, it’s really fun. We put in all of that work and this is our senior year, we won’t be able to do stuff like this again.
“It’s nice for us to be able to have some fun, I feel like we really connect with Enders.”
In a way, Enders has rejuvenated the Red Mountain program with youthful energy. The Mountain Lions have showed their ability to fly around on defense and make plays on offense throughout the summer.
Most of that is due to the weapons Crispin has around him, including senior wideout Ja’Kobi Lane and new Central Michigan commit Lenox Lawson, who has had two older brothers come through the program before him and play at the next level.
This year’s senior class has a new level of chemistry, and many started as juniors or sophomores the last two seasons. That has given them confidence. Even when other programs overlook them.
“I think our chemistry is going to be really there this year,” Lawson said. “The 7s thing, it was good. We were all working and throwing all summer. We just have to keep our focus, that’s all it is. I think we are going to surprise a few people.
“I can’t wait. I want to do a lot of things this year, even break a few of my older brother’s records.”
Red Mountain has been one of the most consistent programs in the state the last six seasons. Four times they made the semifinals. In 2019, the first year of the Open Division, they were the No. 1 seed in the 6A playoffs and made a run to the title game.
The 2020 COVID season proved to be difficult for the Mountain Lions, as it was for most programs dealing with canceled games and quarantined players. But they bounced back with a return to the playoffs last year before falling to eventual 6A champion Highland in the semifinals.
It’s become normal for Red Mountain to move through the season unnoticed. Week by week the Mountain Lions take down opponents and climb in the rankings before many take notice. This year, however, may be different.
Right out of the gate Red Mountain will be tested against Mater Dei Catholic, a southern California program that went undefeated last year. The Mountain Lions will travel to San Diego for the game as part of the Honor Bowl hosted by Cathedral Catholic. Chandler and Desert Vista will also play in the showcase event.
Enders said it will be good for this program to go out of state again for the first time since the pandemic. Overall, he’s excited to uphold the tradition of being a smash mouth football team while implementing his own flavor when the pads come on in August.
“I like to say (Peterson) handed me the keys to a Ferrari,” Enders said. “It’s just kind of adding my own flare onto it a little bit. There are some things I’ve thought about over the years, and we’ve brought in some new coaches to hopefully help us get over the hump.
“I’m super excited. I just love being out here with the kids.”
