Basketball has always been a big part of Kota Benson’s life.
After transferring to Mesa High School prior to his junior year, Benson helped his team become a top ten contender in the state for the 6A Conference
Basketball is more than just a game to Benson, it’s about the personal relationships he has built. Some of these relationships will continue to shape his basketball career.
“I’m proud of the relationships I have built, the people that I have gotten to know over the years,” Benson said. “The game has taken me a lot of places, and I have been fortunate enough to know and meet new people.”
Benson averages 15.4 points per game and has made the most 3-point shots in the 6A East Valley with 54.
Producing that many points and three pointers does not come out of nowhere. Benson has put in the work on and off the court to improve his game.
“It’s been a long journey, I started playing when I was really young and it’s just been a constant buildup of practicing with teams as well as getting in the gym and working on my skill work,” Benson said.
“I try to figure out what I need to get better at and maximize what I can be best at.”
Benson puts up hundreds of shots a day whether it be free throws, 3-pointers or even layups to become the player that he wants to be.
His effort has been seen by head coach Scott Stansberry, who believes Benson makes his job effortless.
“I love coaching Kota, he makes my job easier, he is very coachable, I mean he’s such a talent, he is so humble, and he works hard for everything that he’s earned,” Stansberry said.
Stansberry believes that Benson’s drive to be great comes from the work that he puts in on the court.
“He’s the first one to show up and the last one to leave every day, after games he even goes out onto the court and gets extra shots up,” Stansberry said. “He’s a gym rat, he’s always in the gym.”
Benson’s efforts throughout high school basketball have led him to surpass 1,200 points this past year.
He achieved this milestone last December against Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson.
It’s an amazing achievement for any high school athlete, and something Benson is very proud of.
“It felt really good, it was a surreal moment because I’m from Tucson and we played in Tucson,” Benson said. “It was a cool feeling to do it in my hometown against Salpointe, and it was a good accomplishment that I worked hard for.”
Throughout his high school career, Benson has remained humble and always put the team first.
The Jackrabbits are truly proud to call Benson a great teammate. His teammate, junior forward Anthony Seumanu, believes he is a treasure to play with.
“Playing with Kota is actually a blessing because he’s a really good playmaker and he gets a lot of his teammates open,” Seumanu said. “He’s a facilitator, he can create off the ball for himself and it’s really great to have him as our teammate.
“His mindset is always winning every day, just win the day and get through every drill that’s hard.”
Benson’s scoring accolade is one of the greatest accomplishments during his high school career.
Currently, he has received an offer from Northwest Indian College. It’s something he is very thankful for.
“It was cool, it’s something that every athlete works towards, to have the opportunity to play in college,” Benson said. “It was a great thing that happened to me that I’m grateful for.”
Benson’s commitment to being a team player and a consistent scorer has led Mesa to a 14-5 record heading into Thursday’s matchup against Westwood.
He and the Jackrabbits are currently ranked No. 8 in the 6A Conference rankings and No. 18 in the Open Division.
The Jackrabbits look to continue their winning ways while contending for the state playoffs and eventual state championship.
Stansberry believes Benson has what it takes to help lead the Jackrabbits on a deep playoff run this season. Part of that is due to his calm nature, much of which he gets from advice provide by Stansberry.
“No matter what, let the game come to you, play your game. When you play your game there’s really no one that can really guard you, do your thing,” Stansberry said.
“He knows his basketball IQ is so high, he just needs to be reminded to play his game.”
