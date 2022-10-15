It’s not common to hear about a 4.5-star kicker who is also the starting quarterback, but that’s just normal football for Jordan Legg.
Jordan Legg is the quarterback and kicker for Dobson High School’s varsity football team. He started playing football his freshman year of high school and had no anticipation of playing quarterback.
Legg played soccer growing up, which influenced his position as a kicker considering he already had helpful skills for the position. He spontaneously landed the quarterback position about two hours into the first freshman practice.
“The sophomore quarterback at the time pulled me aside and was like, ‘You can throw the ball?’ and I was like, ‘I guess I can,’ so I got put in,” Legg said.
Legg mentioned that it took a lot to convince his parents to let him just play kicker, so when he told them that he was playing quarterback a week before his first game, they, “freaked out.” However, he said his parents have loved seeing him play quarterback since then, and they could tell how much it has benefitted him throughout high school.
“Playing quarterback is a mentally tough position. Being the kicker, you have to be mentally tough because you’re put out there on an island to kick, and if you miss it everybody blames you for the game,” Dobson head football coach Bill Godsil said.
Godsil went on to say Legg has a strong character and will, which makes him fit to play both of those positions.
Learning how to play quarterback was tricky in the short amount of time Legg had, but he was able to grasp it with the help of everyone around him. He had to get used to the pressure and be able to trust everyone. He told himself that he was going to be fine and that he just needed to get the ball to his receivers.
“It’s been a process and it’s been a lot to learn, but I’ve had great, great, mentors to get me through that, and I’ve had great teammates to help pick me up when I’m not doing the best,” Legg said.
According to Legg, he has fun playing both positions.
It’s exciting for him to be able to help his team excel in games when making plays whether he is throwing or kicking the ball. That’s also how he stays focused, by having fun. He doesn’t put too much pressure on himself because it might throw him off.
Logistically, offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kelly Stout said that to keep Legg focused, they try to challenge him during the week with stressful situational drills for both offense and kicking.
The coaches constantly remind him of the little things that need improvement like footwork, shoulder settings, and drops.
“We do kind of a stressful conditioning type PAT/field goal, where if he misses it, he and his PAT group have to sprint 100 yards and come back,” Godsil said. “If he makes it, the sideline, whose chanting and yelling and hollering and saying wonderful things about him, they have to sprint and come back. So, he’s getting the crowd atmosphere, people yelling, and the pressure that he’s gotta make those kicks.”
This game-like feel helps Legg focus on the moment itself rather than just making the kick.
Legg attended the Kohl’s Western Winter Showcase Camp in 2021, being only in his second year as a kicker, where he didn’t perform as well as he would’ve liked to. This past May, Legg competed at the Kohl’s Western Showcase, where they ranked him 4.5 stars. He made eight points during the field goal charting and had multiple kickoffs over 65 yards. According to kohlskicking.com, he has what it takes to play as a kicker at the college level.
Playing college football is something Legg wants to pursue. In regard to which position he wants to play, kicking is the more prominent skill. Godsil believes that he could play both quarterback and kicker in college, but kicking is his primary tool for the next level.
Legg said he would love to play kicker, but if the quarterback position is offered, that would be amazing as well. Overall, having any opportunity to play football in college is enough for him.
“My parents always joke that whenever I’m trying to get into a school I can be like, ‘I can do trick plays for you as a kicker because I can throw the rock,’” Legg said.
So far, Legg has received an offer from the Papago Pumas Junior College football program.
Legg has been a huge asset to Dobson’s football team, playing two vital positions. Not only that but being the leader of the team as the quarterback, he has a huge influence on everyone involved in the program.
“He is our glue. He’s the stick that stirs the whole thing. He’s the kid that is a vocal leader, but he does it in the right way, so the other players following him is natural,” Stout said.
