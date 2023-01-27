Ice hockey and the desert may seem like a strange pair at first, but the sport has thrived in Arizona and reached unprecedented levels in a state known for its ice-melting climate.
Through the rise of professional, collegiate and youth hockey, Arizona has grown a robust hockey culture that rivals the best in the United States. But hockey didn’t become popular overnight in Arizona. It took decades for the sport to start spreading rapidly across the state.
“When I was growing up in Arizona, I would ask my friends to try hockey, and they would just laugh at me and say, ‘It is the wildest and weirdest sport in the world,’” said Justin Rogers, director of hockey operations with the VOSHA Titans. “So now to see this growth is unbelievable.”
On May 16, 1967, the course of hockey in the Valley changed forever. The Western Hockey League, a major junior ice hockey league, approved moving the Victoria Maple Leafs from Victoria, Canada to Phoenix and renamed the team the Phoenix Roadrunners.
Due to financial difficulties, the Roadrunners folded in the WHL. Still, they would go on to play in the World Hockey Association, the Central Hockey League, the Pacific Hockey League and the International Hockey League.
The Roadrunners attracted an average of 5,794 fans per game during the 1990-91 season. That number jumped to 7,454 fans during the team’s 1995-96 campaign. Then, after 79 years of the NHL’s existence, Arizona landed a team after the Winnipeg Jets relocated to Phoenix on July 1, 1996.
When the Coyotes arrived in the Valley, only three ice rinks had been built. As far as the number of skaters, only 2,100 people were registered as youth and adult hockey players at the time.
The Coyotes helped create positive change. By 2000, Arizona had six year-round ice skating facilities and 5,500 registered players, more than double the amount from 1996.
Since the Coyotes arrived in the Valley, the team has taken community investment to heart. Over the span of five years from 2013-2018, the Coyotes have donated 2,100 sets of hockey equipment to youth, adult, special needs and sled hockey programs. In addition, the franchise donated $300,000 to local rinks and more than 12,000 jerseys to hockey programs across the state.
The Coyotes’ involvement in the community led Arizona to be ranked second among NHL markets in total growth percentage over a five-year span (2014-18 seasons) and first in total percentage growth for female hockey players.
As a result of the boom and Arizona’s limited number of ice rinks, it’s not unusual for kids to run into NHL players in the Valley.
“We have such a tight-knit community,” Doan said. “In Canada, a city of 10,000 people would have around 15 to 20 ice sheets, and you could go your entire life without ever running into an NHL player. Where(as) if you go play hockey in Arizona, you will run into NHL players because in the community, there are so many NHL players at the rinks all the time.
“The kids have the opportunity to listen and see and be around NHL players. It’s become a big part of the hockey structure.”
Over the 26 years, Coyotes players have been influential to the community – and no one has been more important to this growth than Doan.
Drafted by the Jets in 1995, Doan is widely considered the best Coyotes player of all time. He played from 1996 to 2017, and became team captain in 2003 to serve not only his teammates but the entire Arizona community.
“Shane Doan, for as long he has been here, being the face of the franchise, has been huge for Arizona,” said former ASU hockey coach Mike DeAngeles, who currently works as the director of hockey operations for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes, a youth hockey organization.
After Doan’s illustrious career with the Coyotes, instead of returning to his hometown of Halkirk, Canada, he stayed in Arizona and imparted his wisdom at the junior level.
“I think just the longer the Coyotes have been here, the more it’s grown,” ASU hockey coach Greg Powers said. “When you have the NHL in a major market, you have guys like Shane Doan, Keith Tkachuk and Jeremy Roenick, and superstars like that have played here, and that helped grow the game.”
The rise of youth programs has also led to an increase in talented players from Arizona. The most prominent player to come out of Arizona is current Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.
Matthews was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the first overall pick in 2016, becoming Arizona’s first top selection and sparking new hope for kids striving to play hockey in the state.
During the 2015-16 NHL season, 7,510 kids from Arizona were registered with USA Hockey. By the 2017-18 season, 8,617 kids were registered.
In the past, Arizona State University was traditionally known for its strong football and basketball programs while the school’s hockey program was sometimes considered as an afterthought.
In the early 1980s, ASU’s ice hockey club began, and it didn’t take long to become official. ASU joined the Division II American Collegiate Hockey League and by 1996 qualified to play in the ACHA Division I tournament.
Over the years through the process, ASU started to develop as a legitimate hockey program.
In 2014, ASU won the ACHA Division I national championship for the first time to bring much-needed attention to the up-and-coming hockey program.
On Nov. 18, 2014, ASU Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson announced that the school would move its hockey program to Division I. Two years later, ASU played its first full season in Division I but didn’t blossom into a true contender until the 2018-19 season with a 21-13-1 record to earn the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance.
Led by Powers, the ASU hockey program is starting to gain recognition nationally. On this year’s Sun Devils roster, there are 26 out-of-state players.
High-caliber players born and raised in Arizona are also deciding to stay home to play college hockey at ASU, including NHL prospects Josh Doan, a second-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2021 NHL draft, and Demetrious Koumontzis, a fourth-round pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2018 draft.
The Sun Devils have sent off an astonishing 23 players to play professional hockey, including the NHL’s Joey Daccord and Brinson Pasichnuk. Six ASU graduates from the 2021-22 team currently play professionally.
Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, ASU closed their long rich history at Oceanside and officially moved into the newly built Mullett Arena.
Mullett Arena is a 5,000-seat state-of-the-art arena that puts the program in another stratosphere.
During the 2021-22 season at Oceanside, the Sun Devils averaged 721 fans per game due to limited seats in the arena. At Mullett Arena this season, the Sun Devils have averaged roughly 4,300 fans per game, a huge increase from previous years.
Grand Canyon University started a club in 2016, and the University of Arizona boasts a team that has made the ACHA National Tournament five times in the last eight years. The Wildcats, who won the Western Collegiate Hockey championship in 2019 and 2020, plan to build a new 3,000-seat arena for the men’s and women’s hockey programs by 2024.
“It’s been such an amazing transformation,” DeAngeles said. “Hockey in the Southwest United States is something I have always dreamt of happening and now it’s here.”
