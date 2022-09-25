Jacob Condie chose not to listen to the outside noise.
For years he has had individuals attempting to persuade him into transferring from Desert Ridge High School. They’ve highlighted the program’s struggles as of late. They’ve told him he might receive more offers to colleges if he made a move.
But none of that phased him.
He remained loyal to the school he grew up watching. He remained loyal to the teammates that, despite tough times, have remained loyal to him and the program. He feels his destiny was to graduate a Jaguar, and that’s what he decided to do.
“I’ve definitely heard outside noise with people being like, ‘Oh, your team isn’t doing so great. Maybe you should transfer,’” Condie said. “But all my brothers went here and stayed all four years. I’ve always thought if I’m going to do something, I’m going to see it through and be here all four years.”
Condie had three older brothers come through the program. One played tackle and tore his ACL, which derailed his career. The other two, according to Condie, were good role players for the Jaguars.
He believes he’s better than all three. And he may have a good argument for that.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior plays tight end and defensive end for Desert Ridge. He is quick on his feet and moves easily despite his size. He’s versatile enough to play both ways and not tire out as easy. His goal is to do anything he can for his team to be successful. He’s received college attention in return.
An honor’s student, Condie has been recruited heavily by Ivy League schools. He aspires to be a dentist and one of his offers includes Columbia, which has one of the top dental programs in the country. He’s competed at camps and has had conversations with other programs, including Yale and Cornell.
He doesn’t know when he will make his college decision. But he will choose the best school for him to further his education and set himself up for life after football.
“I’m big on academics,” Condie said. “I would take that over football because I know that is going to get me somewhere in life when football isn’t an option.”
While he excels in the classroom, Condie also excels on the field. He led the team in receiving yards last year with 549. He also caught six touchdowns in the process. This season, he has a few touchdowns through three games.
Even with Desert Ridge struggling in the early portion of the season with a difficult schedule, he has made an impact. And most of that comes from his chemistry with senior quarterback Major Wooten.
“It’s been there from the beginning,” Condie said of the chemistry with Wooten. “When he started last year, I didn’t know much about him but when he came on, the chemistry has been there since the start of the summer. It just keeps getting better and better.”
Off the field, Condie’s leadership skills stand out. He frequents FCA meetings and is someone younger players in the program can approach for advice or to solve any problems. He aims to be there for everyone on the team, something he didn’t have when he was younger in the program.
Desert Ridge coach Roy Lopez has taken notice of Condie’s leadership skills. But what he appreciates the most is his loyalty to the program.
He knows Condie could have packed up and left to any school he wanted. That’s the landscape of Arizona high school football today with open enrollment. But he stuck around, and Lopez believes that shows his true character more than his play on the field.
“He’s been extremely loyal to this school since he was young,” Lopez said. “He’s grown quite a bit, matured quite a bit. He has a successful family he wants to make proud. Hopefully he has a good senior year.”
Condie’s success has come from preparation outside of practices. He began playing football when he was in elementary school but began to take it seriously in junior high. That’s when he began training on his own.
It’s helped him become the player he is today, one that can dominate on both sides of the ball. He’s also been the beneficiary of off-season work with Roy Lopez Jr., Lopez’s son and defensive tackle for the Houston Texans.
The two have worked out during the summer with other players on the Desert Ridge team. Roy Jr. offered pointers, support and even took them out to eat. The bond they share doesn’t come as much of a surprise to Lopez, his son and Condie shared the same nickname growing up, which they were able to relate to.
“It’s funny, they called Roy ‘Tank’ all the way up until he was 5,” Lopez said. “He had the same nickname. It’s pretty cool.”
Condie’s love for the Desert Ridge football program is noticeable right away. This is a program he grew up watching. It’s a program he imagined himself playing for since he was in elementary school.
Now, to have the chance to leave a strong legacy as a senior, it’s special to him. And he will forever cherish what the Jaguar program and his teammates have meant to him.
“This team is my second family,” Condie said. “A few of them have quit over the last four years but the ones who have stayed, they’re actually my brothers. I know a lot of people say that, but I can tell them anything or go to them when I’m having problems.”
