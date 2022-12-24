From playing high school flag football, to playing in an NFL game, to participating in the Super Bowl experience, girls flag football in the state has been a great success filled with huge opportunities at the club level.
And it just took a step to be even better.
On Monday, Dec. 12, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board officially voted to approve girls flag football as a sanctioned sport. That means an official regular season, playoffs and a state championship for participating schools. The season will kick off in the fall of 2023.
“Because of the number of schools that have showed interest to participate, the board determined that we do not go through the emerging sport timeline to build it,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said of the board’s decision to expedite the decision. “We are already at numbers that would justify it being a sanctioned state championship sport.”
Flag football began to take off in the Chandler Unified High School District in 2021 when it added it as a club sport. The success of Chandler made Mesa schools want to get involved, and from there more followed.
Eventually, opportunities to partner with Nike for uniforms and equipment, as well as the Arizona Cardinals for promotion came about. It helped grow the recognition of the sport and increased participation numbers.
Mesa schools added girls flag football to their athletic programs this past fall. All the high schools in the district competed against each other in a five-game regular season.
Mountain View ended the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record and went on to win the three-round city championship tournament.
Before the season started, Mountain View coach Jesus Arzaga was concerned about whether there would be enough girls who wanted to try out for flag football. But the concern quickly disappeared when 63 girls ended up attending Mountain View’s first meeting. Many of the girls were two or three-sport athletes, which made it difficult to narrow down the roster.
“We ended up running our defensive plays and our offensive plays, and kind of saw who was able to do what,” Arzaga said. “Then we came up with our first-string players and second-string players because we had a total of 25 girls.”
Ava Finn decided to join the team with some of her softball teammates after seeing an email about the start-up of the team. She comes from a football family where her dad played at ASU, and her uncle played and coached at NAU. Finn landed the quarterback position on the team, with an understanding of how the game operates.
“I knew how to play, but I didn’t know all of the technical things about it, so when we had the first couple of practices, we kind of just figured out where we wanted to play,” Finn said. “Then we were taught the rules as we kept going, which has made it really easy.”
Having the sport change from an emerging sport to sanctioned was always the goal for Mountain View, other Mesa schools and those in Chandler and elsewhere, including nearby Mountain Pointe in Ahwatukee and Xavier in Phoenix.
The Cardinals had the same goal.
Rex Desvaristes, the manager of the Arizona Cardinals’ youth and high school football programs, helped promote the expansion of the sport of football through the NFL’s PlayFootball program. Girls flag football had become a focal point for the Cardinals, especially in Chandler and Mesa.
“Mesa launched their season for the first time, and the goal for us is to help them amplify it, and for us to grow the sport here in Arizona,” Desvaristes said.
The Cardinals organization increased flag football fan engagement for the Mesa schools this season by creating a page on their website for the public to vote for a matchup to be named the “Cardinals Game of the Week.” Cardinals organization Members attended the matchup that received the most votes each week and provided an outstanding player of the winning team a football signed by one of the Cardinals’ starting players.
There were also other perks involved.
Mountain View, Mesa, Red Mountain, Hamilton, Arizona College Prep and Chandler were all invited to play a seven-minute game during halftime at the Cardinals’ game against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27. It gave the girls a unique opportunity to play in front of a large crowd and piqued the interest of fans in the stands who cheered on the girls with each touchdown or big play.
“It is awesome that flag football has skipped emerging status and jumped in with both feet as a sanctioned sport,” Casteel coach Rae Black said in a press release. “It’s growing fast in Arizona and we want to keep up with the other states where it is succeeding. We want to play in that stadium under the lights and get a trophy at the end. I’m glad for this initial group of girls that will get to experience this.”
Hines said he is glad the board voted to officially make many of the dreams of coaches come to fruition.
“We’re really excited from the staff perspective,” Hines said. “A lot of credit goes to all of these coaches that have been working with girls’ flag football for many years. They were important in this development of the rules and bringing this forward to the executive board.
“They were absolutely critical and very helpful in this process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.