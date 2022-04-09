Anthony Robles has overcome many obstacles in his life.
Born without his right leg, he became a star on the wrestling mat at Mesa High School under head coach Bobby Williams and assistant coach David DiDomenico.
He went on to become an NCAA champion on the mat for Arizona State and is now a motivational speaker. But he’s always wished for an opportunity to lead a wrestling program. On Friday, March 25, he got that opportunity when Mesa Athletic Director Jay Schnittger announced Robles would be taking over as the wrestling program’s new head coach.
“I was so nervous about it,” Robles said. “That’s just how I am. When I was wrestling it was the same thing. I almost cried, I got teary eyed. I was just so excited.
“This job is special to me. I won’t take it lightly, just like when I was competing. I won’t ever feel like I’ve figured it out.”
Robles returned to his alma mater last season under David DiDomenico, who took over the program seven years ago. He aimed to get coaching experience, and DiDomenico gave him an opportunity as the head freshman coach and an assistant on varsity.
DiDomenico knew at the time that this would be his final season. He announced well before matches began that he would retire from both coaching and teaching after this school year.
While he didn’t play a role in the hiring process, he feels that makes it more organic. He was pulling for Robles all along but knew there were some candidates with long resumes. He believes Robles’ passion for the sport, as well as his status as an alum, helped him land the job.
And for him, a coach who thinks of his wrestlers as his own children, he’s happy the way it all played out.
“It’s kind of like seeing your son take over your program,” DiDomenico said. “We were there when he first started wrestling. Then for him to go and be as successful as he was and come back and give back as a freshman coach, I’m pretty honored. I think the program is in great hands.”
Robles quickly rose to fame at Mesa and became a dominant presence on the mat despite having one leg. But he never used that as an excuse.
He went 96-0 in matches during his junior and senior seasons, winning two state championships. He went on to star at Arizona State where he was a three-time PAC-12 champion, three-time All-American and a national champion in 2011.
That same year, he received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance during the annual ESPN ESPY Awards. Off the mat, Robles has impressed by becoming a three-time Guinness Book of World Records holder for pull-ups.
The 33-year-old is also in the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and National Wrestling Hall of Fame. In 2013-16, he was a member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.
His accolades on and off the mat led DiDomenico to start a wrestling invitational in honor of Robles. Robles also has The Robles Unstoppable Foundation, which assists underserved youth.
“It’s been a blessing, it’s been a dream,” Robles said. “A lot of people wouldn’t have guessed it. But it all goes back to hard work and determination.”
Robles hopes to continue motivating athletes both on and off the wrestling mat. He knows that comes with the territory of being head coach.
Coaching the freshman team this past season, he began to build relationships with many of the athletes. Even seniors last year thought he should be the one to take over the program when DiDomenico officially stepped away.
Robles believes those relationships will help him further build the program, which saw plenty of success this past season finishing ninth overall in Division I.
“It’s so special and to top it off, Mesa High is consistently ranked among the top 10 schools in the state,” Robles said. “Just to be a part of that, to be given this opportunity is a dream come true. I’m always asked where I see myself in five, 10 years. My answer is always that I want to coach at Mesa.”
Robles said he plans to hit the ground running at Mesa in due time. He wants to begin the offseason program that will prepare them to start off strong next winter.
Despite this being his first head coaching gig at the varsity level, he knows he has support around him if he runs into any struggles. DiDomenico and Williams are just phone calls or text messages away, and they are more than willing to assist in any way they can.
“I think the key is the support staff. He has head coaches he can call and reach out at any moment to help him,” DiDomenico said. “He’s been his own engine his whole life. But he’s had a support staff around him. I think that was key in helping him go to underdog to champion.
“And in this role, underdog to head coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.