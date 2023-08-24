Football preview: Mesa schools ready for new season

The wait is finally over for football programs across the Valley and state as the 2023 season is in its final days before kickoff.
Small schools across the state began competition last week, leaving the door open for big schools to begin their respective seasons on Thursday, Aug. 24-26.
Here’s a look at what every school in Mesa has to offer this season.
Desert Ridge
This year’s Desert Ridge football team may be Head Coach Roy Lopez’s best since arriving at the school.
The Jaguars return Major Wooten at quarterback, a three-year varsity player. Running back Michael Alvarado returns after starting his sophomore season, while Angelo Jones-Gutierrez returns after being the top wideout a season ago.
The offensive line will be anchored by Greg Bienvenue, one of the best tackles in the state. The Jaguars went 3-7 last season but have the talent to shock some teams in 2023.
They kick off the season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Cienega.
Dobson
Head Coach Bill Godsil is confident his team can continue laying a strong foundation this season. Sophomore quarterback Tomas Montemayor has shown improvement after an ACL tear kept him sidelined last year as a freshman.
Allen Wallace, Dobson’s star running back and defensive end, has proven himself to be a leader for a young core group.
He said he was excited for the opportunity to play both positions for a third straight season. Overall, he’s ready to change the narrative of the Dobson program.
“I’m ready to show what I can do,” Wallace said. “We’ve put in a lot of work over the summer.”
Dobson starts its season Friday, Aug. 25 against Cibola.
Eastmark
Fresh off a championship in 3A, Eastmark has moved up to the 4A Conference and did so with a new head coach in Travis Dixon.
The former Higley assistant has brought a new sense of swagger to the Firebird program, which has been solidified with a new look by the Firebirds in 2023.
The team will be led on defense by standout defensive end Ramar Williams, who can also play tight end. On offense, running back Coleman Samples returns for a second straight season leading the backfield while Jaxon Bailey will emerge as the top target at wideout.
Eastmark begins its season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Canyon Del Oro.
Mesa
Mesa shocked all of 6A last season when the Jackrabbits upset second-ranked Corona del Sol in the opening round of the conference playoffs.
That set up a showdown with district rival Red Mountain, a game the Mountain Lions ultimately won. But Mesa took strides toward reestablishing the program as a force in the East Valley. And they have the talent returning to take yet another step in 2023.
Junior St. Cyr, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, returns for his senior year. Ja’Roi Hardwick, the team’s top wideout, is also back. The Jackrabbits return several key defenders who are leading the way for the team to return to the playoffs this year.
“Just knowing what we did last year and knowing we had more success than we were expected to gives us more push,” St. Cyr said. “The ceiling is high for us now. We know we can go to the playoffs and win more this year.”
Mesa starts its season on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Mesa.
Mountain View
Mountain View was dealt a difficult hand in 2022 when starting quarterback Jack Germaine went down with an ACL tear. He was progressing well during the spring and summer before tweaking his knee again, this time the meniscus.
Joe Germaine, Jack’s father and head coach at Mountain View, said he hopes Jack is able to return by the start of the season or in the first few games. The Toros are still evaluating the quarterback position, but elsewhere, positions are secured.
Mikey Sumko returns at wideout providing an outlet for whoever wins the starting quarterback job. On defense, Mountain View’s top three tacklers – Jackson Bogle, Dominic Girard and Beckham Barney – all return.
Joe Germaine said this off-season was all about finding a new identity. He believes they’ve taken steps toward that.
“Just trying to build that chemistry and that culture better than we have been, we’re doing a good job with that,” Joe Germaine said. “We feel good about the work we’ve put in but we’ve gotta translate that to the field.”
Mountain View begins its season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Queen Creek
Red Mountain
Red Mountain has become a perennial playoff contender in recent years. Last season, the Mountain Lions went to the 6A Conference semifinals, exceeding expectations of those outside the program.
This season, Head Coach Kyle Enders expects the same amount of success and more.
Senior quarterback Kyle Heap is ready to take over the offense after learning from Carter Crispin the last two seasons. Despite losing one of his top wideouts to transfer, he still has Gunner Moore, Bode Wagner and his brother, Preston Heap, at his disposal. The offense will also get a shot in the arm Week 6 when transfer Isaiah Savoie becomes eligible.
Defensively, Red Mountain will once again be stout. All of its linebackers return, including sophomore Jameson Wade, who started as a freshman.
Heap said he and his teammates are ready for the new season. They want to once again prove they’re a contender.
“I’ve been really excited to get to start,” Heap said. “Just knowing we hold ourself to that standard, making it every year, we should get pretty far.”
Red Mountain begins its season on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Mesa.
Skyline
Skyline became the darling of Mesa last season as it started 5-0 for the first time in years. While the Coyotes still have a tough schedule this season, most starters return.
Randall Branton returns at quarterback with most of his offensive line in front of him, including Alex Sargent and Joziah Palaita, who both also play defense.
Jordan Blake, Skyline’s 1,500-yard rusher from a year ago, also returns eying a bigger goal this season.
“We are just looking to be better than we were before,” Blake said. “We know we can get in the playoffs. We just have to ensure we don’t leave it up to the last game to get in the playoffs.”
Skyline is confident it can continue changing the narrative of its program. The Coyotes will get their first shot at doing so this season against West Point on Friday, Aug. 25.
Westwood
Westwood is hoping to take another step toward improvement this season under second-year coach and school alum Brandon Large.
The Warriors graduated Nick McCrimon, a do it all player for them last season as a senior. But his younger brother, Sa’Veon, has the same skillset and has already established himself as a leader alongside quarterback Gio Hanks.
Together the two will be a dynamic duo on offense, while the Warriors defense is a unit Large believes will be stronger than last season.
Westwood is confident. And the players are hoping to break into the playoffs this season.
“I think we’re going to be much improved,” Large said. “Guys are starting to pick things up and we have a lot of guys coming back that played big roles last year. Expect a little bit more from us.”
