Austin Johnston and Adam Damante played vital roles this past season, helping their respective football programs win state championships.
So, it came as no surprise the two were recognized for their play.
Damante, quarterback for American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, and Johnston, wide receiver for Eastmark High School were recognized by the Arizona Cardinals and Circle K for their achievements during the 2022 Arizona high school football season.
Damante was named Offensive Player of the Year and Johnston was named Special Teams Player of the Year.
The students were two of the five names honored during a ceremony before Cardinals’ game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on Dec. 12 at State Farm Stadium.
At the ceremony, this year’s winners met past winners, including Cardinals cornerback and Saguaro alum Byron Murphy, who won the award in 2015 when he attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe.
Past winners also include players like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who played at Perry, and University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson from Salpointe Catholic in Tucson.
Damante said it’s an honor to sit in that company of such great football talent.
“That’s crazy that they’ve won the award as well, and I’m really excited to be named with this award,” Damante said.
Johnston said it’s an honor to meet one of the past winners and have his name in the company of such talent.
“Obviously not a lot of players win this award, and it’s great that I was able to win this award for my teammates and my school,” Johnston said.
Damante finished the season completing 244-of-355 passes for 4,110 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also ran for 451 yards and six touchdowns.
Damante also nabbed Player of the Week honors during Week 4 of the regular season when ALA-Gilbert North visited Prescott High School and beat the Badgers 55-35.
The Eagles took the lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter and never looked back with Damante attacking the Badgers in the air, throwing for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 63 yards and one touchdown in the game.
Damante capped off his award-winning season by leading ALA-Gilbert North to a 4A Conference title over Snowflake at Sun Devil Stadium.
Damante credits his teammates and coaches with giving him the opportunity to shine on the field this season.
“They’ve all helped me win this award, you know—calling the right plays, letting me have the ball in my hands and executing plays and having the stats that I have to win this award,” Damante said.
Damante signed with Northern Arizona University to continue his football career next fall. But he enjoyed the “really good bond” the Eagles had this past season and reaped the rewards for the work they put in throughout.
“Sometimes our team is a little selfish a little bit, but this team is all one and just together and really cares about the team success more than just the one-person success,” Damante said.
In 14 games for Eastmark this season, Johnston totaled 285 yards on seven kickoff returns with one touchdown and returned 14 punts for 451 yards and four touchdowns.
He credits his teammates and coaches for this honor.
“I could not be more thankful for my teammates and my coaches for being able to allow me to get this award,” Johnston said.
The senior said he had some of his best performances against top-ranked Thatcher, including a Week 2 matchup at Thatcher when he had 216 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, one of which came as a punt return for 75 yards in the team’s only loss of the season.
But Eastmark got its revenge in the state championship, capturing the 3A Conference title against Thatcher. Johnston accrued 141 total yards and three touchdowns in the game.
Johnston signed with Augustana University in February. He said shortly after winning the award from the Cardinals that he was excited to see where the sport would take him at the next level.
“I’m just kind of excited to see how everything plays out and where football ends up taking me,” Johnston said.
