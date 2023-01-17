Joe Babinski is familiar with building a high school basketball program.
He did it several years ago at Desert Edge in Goodyear, where he took a Scorpion team full of fresh faces and led them to a state championship win in just their third season. He knows accomplishing such a feat is a rarity in high school sports, especially in Arizona where most new schools can take years to grow into a power in any sport.
But Babinski felt if there was another program to accomplish such a feat, it was Eastmark. The football team did it this past fall under Scooter Molander, as the Firebirds dominated their way to a 3A state title.
Now in his third season leading the basketball program, Babinski aims to mirror the success of the football team and what he had at Desert Ridge. And he’s relying on the youth of his program to do it.
“I love our talent, I love the kids we have,” Babinski said. “They get after it. They are emotional, they have their highs and lows. We haven’t really talked about it but they are the footprints. They’re the ones that are going to get this going.”
Eastmark is led by several juniors and a sophomore in scoring. Rhys Walcott, a sophomore guard, paces the rest of the team with 15.9 points per game. Tim Gorham follows him with just under 13 points per game for the Firebirds.
The duo has helped Eastmark secure several victories this season, but they insist they don’t do it alone. Walcott said much of his individual success has come from his work ethic, much of which has been instilled by those around him.
It’s started to rub off on the team.
“My dad always says, ‘I’m on the clock,’” Walcott said. “I just keep my head down and keep working and take advantage of the time I have left. Everyone on our team puts in a lot of work behind the scenes.”
Walcott said every member of the team holds themselves accountable. Babinski added last season that was one of the biggest downfalls of the team. Many wouldn’t hold themselves accountable but tried critiquing others. Most of the time, Babinski said, it led to finger pointing.
That has changed this season. Every player knows their role and what it takes to be successful. The team also shares a tight bond so there’s no need for individual to take full control from a leadership standpoint.
Though, players like Walcott still tend to stand out amongst the rest.
“It’s a little weird because usually older guys take on that sort of role,” Walcott said. “Me being young, I’ve got a lot of responsibility on this team. A lot of people feed off my energy, which is a little weird, like I was saying. But it’s fun. We’re just a good team.”
Much of Walcott’s leadership traits have come from conversations with senior Mack Molander, one of two players in the team set to graduate in May. The son of head football coach Scooter, Mack led the Firebirds to the state championship at quarterback this year.
He knows what it takes to win a title. He knows the hard work and the grind that came with putting the team in position for the championship. Now he’s been able to share some of what he has learned with the basketball program.
His presence alone has made a difference. He’s the first player to dive on the floor for loose balls during games and brings a new level of intensity that has spread to other players.
“(Mack) is a good leader, I mean he led the football team to a state championship,” Gorham said. “That’s been really helpful for us. He gets us hyped before big games. It’s good to have him here.”
Gorham has become one of Eastmark’s top big men this season, even when he at times prefers to play guard. But he’s been forced to step up early on in games and often guard the opposing team’s tallest threat in the paint.
In Eastmark’s first game of the season, that happened to be five-star sophomore Koa Peat at Perry.
Gorham isn’t afraid to admit he was overmatched by the 6-foot-8 Peat as it happens often when he is facing other teams. But for every rebound Gorham wasn’t able to get, it taught him how to be more aggressive in the paint. For every dunk, layup or shot Peat had, it taught Gorham how to be stronger on defense.
Games against Perry, the top-ranked team in the state, and other programs at the 5A and 6A level helped Eastmark in the long run, win or lose. They know they are well prepared for games down the stretch because of their previous opponents.
“That game helped me,” Gorham said. “I know Perry is the best team we’re going to play. So, it helped me a lot.”
Eastmark’s rise from the 3A Conference to 4A has gone hand-in-hand with the growth of the school and its athletic programs.
That hasn’t changed Babinski’s goals, however. Just like he did in year three at Desert Edge, he expects Eastmark to compete for a title this season. It won’t be easy, he and his players know that.
But he’s confident they will continue to improve as the season goes on and could get some help with the new Open Division potentially taking some 4A teams.
“I’m looking right here and it’s year three,” Babinski said. “So, I’m saying to myself, ‘We better be right there knocking on that door.’ We had a lot of talent at Desert Edge, but I believe this group can do the same thing, especially with the Open stealing some of those teams.”
