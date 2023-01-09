Donovan Beard thought he would be playing junior varsity or freshman basketball when he entered high school at Dobson.
Little did he know head coach Rick McConnell had other plans.
Beard was placed on the varsity roster as a reserve player during the COVID season in 2020. He played sparingly but delivered every time he was on the court. Then, Jashawn Kinney, now a senior on the Mustang basketball team who also played football, became ill and had to miss games.
Beard got his shot as a varsity starter as a freshman. It’s a role he never relinquished.
“I knew I had to take advantage of the opportunity,” Beard said. “I knew I had to do it on offense and defense. Our first home game we played Mesa and I had to guard their best shooter. I was just trying to do my part and throughout that entire season be a good teammate.
“I haven’t come off the bench since.”
Beard averaged just under 10 points per game as a freshman for a Dobson team that won just five games in the shortened season. As a sophomore, his production and minutes on the court increased. Dobson went 18-8 behind his 12 points per game and made the postseason.
Beard quickly became a leader for the team that lost just five seniors to graduation. But one was leading scorer Denton Latimore.
He took what Latimore taught him, along with older players like Kinney ahead of him, and worked all off-season to further improve his game in hopes of leading Dobson back to the playoffs to make a run.
So far, in just 13 games as a junior, he’s seen vast improvement. He currently averages over 18 points per game and 3.5 assists. He’s become the go to for teammates to take big shots when needed. Dobson is well above .500 this season with Beard leading the way, and three of those wins have come from him hitting jumpers with just seconds remaining.
“Our guys are very unselfish,” McConnell said. “They’ll shoot it when they’re open. They have the green light to make plays. But with him, it’s a compliment because they can screen for him to get him open shots. He has the ball in his hands a lot.”
Beard’s play has elevated the Dobson basketball program. McConnell said he makes everyone else around him better.
The chemistry he’s built with his teammates on the court has been key to his and the team’s improvement, and much of that has come from his close bond with Kinney, the team’s second leading scorer who has also taken on the role of guarding opposing big men.
Kinney is still transitioning from football shape to basketball. Despite playing running back, the condition his body has to be in varies. But Beard said having him on the court opens the Mustang offense.
It helps he has others like Zayonte and Anthony Bolten, Justin Begay and Mason Sundberg to also find for open shots when needed.
“I’m having a lot of fun this season,” Beard said. “We all know our role. We’re gelling and everyone is getting their shots. We’re just playing team basketball.
Beard’s love for basketball runs deep. Perhaps the only thing to run even deeper is his love for Dobson.
He’s had opportunities to jump ship to a local prep school, which has taken many talented players from the AIA ranks to pin players against national competition with the promise of getting more exposure. But he’s never wavered.
“Loyalty is key,” Beard said. “I’ve had chances where I could’ve left and did different things, but I want to ride it out with my guys. It’s the camaraderie, I love my coach. He’s been a big part of me getting here and letting me grow. I just love the culture here with my team.”
McConnell gave him a chance as a freshman. He enrolled at Dobson with the idea that he could help elevate the program turn it into a contender.
The Mustangs don’t get as much attention as other programs in the East Valley or even in nearby Mesa. But Beard wants to change that. Even as an underrated guard himself, his primary focus is to play the best brand of basketball Dobson has seen.
While he is on his way to doing that, he also recognizes there is more work to be done.
“We knew what we wanted to do coming into this year,” Beard said. “We know what it takes for us to win. We’re doing a very good job of moving past any problems. We’re doing a good job. We just need to make sure we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves.”
