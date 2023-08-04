Dobson hoping to turn corner with young core

Tomas Montemayor had a choice to make when he was preparing to enter high school and begin his prep football career.
He could attend nearby Chandler, a powerhouse program that contends for state titles on a yearly basis, or Dobson, a program that is still building a new foundation under Head Coach Bill Godsil.
Montemayor saw Dobson as an opportunity. Not only to play right away, but to help build the program back to relevancy. So, that’s what he did.
His plan appeared to be going well all spring and summer leading up to his freshman season. He was taking snaps at the varsity level and contending for the starting job. Then, he tore his ACL. That kept him out his freshman year.
“It was heartbreaking,” Montemayor said. “I wanted to play my freshman year. It came out of nowhere. My season was over. I just prepared for this season. A lot of (physical therapy), training, everything.”
Montemayor had surgery to repair the torn ligament in his knew in August. He was able to be around his team to a certain extent but wasn’t fully able to mesh and bond with them like he had initially hoped for.
That opportunity came in the spring, when he began taking snaps with the first-team offense for Dobson as a sophomore. He wasn’t fully cleared by the time Dobson’s spring showcase came along, where several other schools participated in a spring practice in front of college coaches in the Valley to recruit. But he had regained enough movement in his knee to participate without contact.
Not only did he impress some college coaches in attendance, but he also impressed Godsil. He has a quick release and a strong arm. He also has a high football IQ.
“A lot of these kids trust me and know what I can do,” Montemayor said. “They have my back if I have their back. It feels good to have a lot of people help you through the ups and downs.”
Despite only being a sophomore, Godsil is confident Montemayor can compete and become the starting quarterback for the Mustangs when the season begins in August.
“He wants to be the guy that changes Dobson,” Godsil said. “He was supposed to go to Chandler, but he came here. We’ll see what he does but it’s been nice to see that change come about.”
Along with Montemayor, Dobson has several other young position players taking over for seniors who graduated this past May. Godsil said he has to look upon the veteran players to become leaders now more than ever.
Players like three-year starting free safety Elias Murray and running back and defensive end Allen Wallace are two of those who Godsil has already leaned upon this summer.
Wallace has been getting reps at the varsity level since he was a sophomore. He split time last season with senior Jashawn Kinney but led the team with 560 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also wreaked havoc on defense with 27 solo tackles, a team-high eight of them for a loss.
Wallace knows he will be looked at in a different role this season. It’s a job he began to embrace in the spring and that has carried over to the summer and eventually the fall.
Like Montemayor, he wants to help bring Dobson back to relevancy. He no longer wants the program to be overlooked in the East Valley, especially among other Mesa schools. But he is aware his time to accomplish that goal is limited with just 10 regular season games remaining in his high school football career. So, he plans to make the most of it.
“It’s my time to try to make everyone better,” Wallace said. “We bring each other up every practice and we get better. We’re competing.”
Dobson’s “Brick by Brick” motto has helped the team establish an identity. It’s a hard-working group that plays blue collar football. They don’t have the size and strength of other programs or the notoriety aside from its rich history as an annual championship contender.
But Dobson will do whatever it takes to outwork its opponent every week. Godsil knows as long as the team stays true to that identity, no matter how young they will begin to find success on the field.
“They’ve really bought in to the idea that they have to outwork, be technicians and really get after it and do things the right way,” Godsil said. “I think we’re going to have a lot more structure and better production this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.