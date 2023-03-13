The Dobson girls’ basketball team knew they had a tall task ahead of them Saturday, March 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The Mustangs’ run in the playoffs had led them to the championship game where they faced off against Valley Vista, a team that has won the title the past four years and six in the last seven. Dobson battled, even with its status as an underdog heading into the matchup.
But an Oliva Arvallo layup with just 12 seconds left gave Valley Vista a two-point cushion, which is all it needed to beat Dobson 48-46.
“This is a very resilient group,” Dobson coach Henry Bribiescas said. “I’m just sad it’s over. They gave us so many great memories. I know we fell short, but they played like champions. We have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Dobson played Valley Vista about as tough as it could throughout the duration of the contest.
The Mustangs and Monsoon went back-and-forth throughout the first half, with neither team able to pull away. Dobson’s defense was key throughout the first half, cutting off driving lanes for Valley Vista’s guards and limiting the length of the Monsoon wings inside to force turnovers and not give them free looks at the basket.
Dobson’ 23-20 lead at the half was due in large part to their ability to force those turnovers, as Valley Vista had 10 in the first half alone compared to the Mustangs’ 3.
But Valley Vista flipped a switch in the second half. The Monsoon started to feed 6-foot senior Hannah Young inside, and she was dominant. Possession after possession she found herself near the rim drawing contact. Her ability to draw attention from Dobson defenders helped Valley Vista go on a 13-4 run in the third quarter. But Dobson yet again fought back.
“I think we were the underdogs coming into the state tournament, the state championship and we played as hard as we could,” Garcia said. “We just keep going. Even if there’s a run, we just told ourselves we weren’t going to lose like that.
“I wanted to leave it all on the floor and play for my team.”
Dobson closed the game before heading into the fourth quarter. Junior Ahdiayh Chee connected on a deep 3-pointer before the buzzer to trim Valley Vista’s lead to just three points.
The momentum from the buzzer beater helped Dobson built to a four-point lead with just minutes remaining. Free throws throughout most of the fourth quarter were key for the Mustangs. But perhaps the one mistake made by them in the fourth quarter came from the foul line.
Senior Aaliyah Garcia went to the line after being fouled and hit the first, tying it. But the second rattled off the rim. That allowed Arvallo to turn on the jets and sprint down the court for the game-winning layup.
It wasn’t the ending Dobson had hoped for, but the Mustangs exceeded expectations all year long and especially in the postseason.
Despite their status as the third-ranked team in the 6A Conference tournament, they felt they were underdogs throughout.
Dobson’s postseason run began in the Open Division where it beat Notre Dame Prep before losing to Xavier, an Open semifinalist this season. The Mustangs then dropped back down into the 6A Conference as the No. 3 seed. They went on to beat Sunnyslope, Mountain Ridge and Gilbert in the semifinals to advance to the title game.
It was a whirlwind of an experience for the team. They were playing in a big venue and felt it was redemption for nearly making the title game two years ago. When they arrived Saturday morning, Bribiescas took a video of the entire arena. His players walked out to the floor early to soak it all in.
“I wanted to soak it in and say, ‘Hey, we can play here. Let’s make it a yearly event if we can,’” Bribiescas said. “I feel like we have the youth behind us that we can come back. I wanted to enjoy the moment, too.”
Dobson isn’t letting the loss define its season. The team was led by Garcia and Chee, with the latter returning for another year after averaging over 14 points per game. Garcia is one of just two seniors on the team along with Nataly Cruz-Esparragoza, which leaves a large pool of talent that now has championship experience at Bribiescas disposal next year.
The loss hurt, no doubt. But Chee is already looking forward to starting the off-season program to get back to Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum next year.
“I’m going to come back next year better and stronger,” Chee said. “We showed everyone that we aren’t just some East Valley team. We belong with the west side, too. We’re as strong as them.
“We are representing the Valley on the east side. I’m grateful for where we’re standing right now. I’m ready to win in that Open Division. If not, 6A is going to be ours next year.”
