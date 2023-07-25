Desert Ridge community mourning loss of AD Jim Lavin

Desert Ridge Athletic Director Jim Lavin never let his health struggles keep him from serving the school’s athletics programs.
He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019 and had surgery to remove it. Spots were also found on his lungs. He beat it and had the entire Desert Ridge community rally around him in support.
But the cancer returned this past spring. This time in his brain. Head baseball coach Joseph Ponce remembers the day Lavin left school to take time off due to the cancer. He said Lavin didn’t want to leave because he had work to do.
The two remained in contact, talking about the Desert Ridge team and other various topics. Their last text exchange occurred on July 3, when Lavin told Ponce there was nothing else doctors could do.
Lavin passed away Thursday, July 13 while on hospice. He was 50 years old.
“He was the definition of a servant leader,” Ponce said. “He definitely put the athletes and the coaches above his own health. You could tell Desert Ridge meant a lot to him.”
Lavin went in for surgery to once again attempt to beat the cancer. But a blockage would have made another procedure fatal.
In 2019, when he was first diagnosed with cancer, the Desert Ridge baseball team put on a game benefitting him with all proceeds raised going to Lavin and his family. Lavin was adamant about not having the game in his honor, but eventually gave in.
When Ponce was hired later that summer, Lavin told him he didn’t need to have a game every year. Ponce obliged, instead purchasing gold shoelaces for his players to wear in honor of pediatric cancer awareness.
Ponce said he owes everything about his career to Lavin. Without him, he wouldn’t be the head baseball coach or teacher at Desert Ridge. For that, he is thankful.
“Without him there is probably no me at Desert Ridge,” Ponce said. “So, I’m always going to be grateful for the opportunity he gave me five years ago.”
Jeremy Hathcock became close with Lavin during their time together at Desert Ridge.
Hathcock coached football there for 13 years before leaving to become athletic director and head football coach at Blue Ridge, his alma mater.
The two spoke constantly.
Hathcock saw Lavin a week before his passing after he had been put on hospice. They watched baseball together. Hathcock said Lavin was in good spirits.
“He looked like he could live another month,” Hathcock said. “We watched the Diamondbacks game together. Just talked about good times.”
Hathcock recalled times where Lavin had to take time off work due to the cancer.
His athletic secretary, Gale Elliott, didn’t hesitate to step in and run the show along with coaches.
That’s the type of impact Lavin had on everyone at Desert Ridge and the community.
In a time of need, people stepped up in droves to help him.
“He was surrounded by a bunch of good people that he led and that trusted him,” Hathcock said. “I don’t know how one could do it the way he did it. Our booster clubs rallied around him. The coaches rallied around him. The principals he had let him do his job and never had to worry.”
Lavin’s passing was announced on Twitter by Gilbert Public Schools Superintendent Shane McCord, who, like many, had become close with Ponce.
“We lost a very special person to cancer last night,” McCord wrote. Mr. Jim Lavin, AD at Desert Ridge High. There was no better father, husband, brother, son, friend, educator and administrator than Jim. We will miss you, brother. Love you!”
Desert Ridge Principal DJ Spetz said Lavin’s impact on the school was “immeasurable.”
“Jim was a great leader who cared about the Desert Ridge community,” Spetz wrote in an email. “The impact he had on our campus is immeasurable. He will be greatly missed.”
Lavin is survived by his wife, Robyn, his daughter, Hannah and son, Connor.
Robyn took to social media to thank those who reached out to her and her family in support.
“I want to thank all of you for the kind comments and stories,” she wrote. “I’ve tried to respond to individual messages, but it’s all been so overwhelming and hard to keep up with. Thank you all for your kindness and support.”
Hathcock said Lavin’s death hit him hard.
“It’s been a blow to me,” Hathcock said. “This whole entire deal. I’m sad and frustrated.”
A visitation for Lavin was held July 19 at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel in Mesa.
Robyn asked those who attended to wear a sports shirt of their favorite team to honor her husband’s love of sports.
A funeral was held the following day at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Gilbert.
