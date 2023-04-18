There comes a point during Desert Ridge home baseball games where a thunderous roar can be heard from the Jaguar dugout.
Sometimes it’s on multiple occasions throughout the contest. It’s not because of a good hit or home run on the field. That cheer comes first. It’s what transpires after a Jaguar player crosses home plate that often draws the loudest reaction.
“Every time we score a run, throw it up, pull off a dunk and everyone goes crazy,” senior catcher Gio Melchione said. “This is our first year doing it. Only this group would think about it. This is the closest I’ve ever felt with my teammates.”
After every run that’s scored, the player that crossed home plate is given a small rubber basketball in the dugout. From there, they often replicate some of their favorite dunks on the mini hoop taped to the ceiling of the home dugout.
Some players elect for simple dunks. Most, however, aim to show off and go for more emphatic jams fit for an NBA dunk contest.
Senior pitcher Jordan Holland is given the nod as one of the team’s best dunkers on the mini hoop. His athleticism shows as he elevates in the air. Melchione has also had his fair share of rim-shattering jams.
For Melchione, a Gonzaga signee, and the rest of the Desert Ridge roster. The basketball hoop is more than just a simple celebration. It’s become yet another way for the team to bond. It’s also become a motivation factor on the field.
“It’s just something fun they want to do,” Ponce said. “Anything to get them a different culture, something different. This group has done a good job of buying in and fighting for each other. It’s a close group.”
The basketball hoop wasn’t a part of head coach Joseph Ponce’s plan to help lay a strong foundation for the program when he was hired four years ago. But it’s become a hot commodity this season after it was “donated” by an opposing team when it was left in the visitors’ dugout at Desert Ridge’s field.
But it’s made its way into the mold now that Ponce sees how much his players truly enjoy the theatrics after every run.
Ponce knew taking over the Desert Ridge program would involve establishing a new culture while laying a foundation of success over the one that was established years ago by Pat Herrera, who is now the head coach at Desert Vista.
Under Herrera, Desert Ridge was a power in the East Valley. The Jaguars won back-to-back state titles in 2009-10 and sent multiple players to the next level. Several others earned All-Conference and state-level honors during their run of dominance. Their names now line the outfield wall and Ponce looks at them frequently.
He knows he can once again begin adding to that list and help return Desert Ridge into a contender. And this is the year he may be turning the corner.
“A lot of it is grit,” Ponce said. “We know we’re going to be there if we keep doing the right things and get a couple of wins along the way.”
Melchione has long established himself as a leader for Desert Ridge. He’s vocal and gets it done at the plate as he is currently tied for a team high of 9 RBI.
He hopes to finish his senior year having established himself as one of the program’s best. He wants his name on the wall just as much as Ponce desires to add more. He’s also become someone the younger players look up to, and there are several of them on this year’s team getting considerable playing time for the Jaguars.
Freshman infielder Carter Macanas has taken advantage of the opportunity presented to him this season. He took over the shortstop position and hasn’t relinquished it, also earning the leadoff spot in the batting order.
He’s never felt pressure being in his position. If anything, seniors like Melchione have helped him relax. He knows he will be one of the players leaned upon for years to come to continue building the program.
But that’s a challenge he is up for.
“It’s a little nerve wrecking but at the same time it’s exciting,” Macanas said. “My first thought was proving to everybody that I belong here. It’s a big role to fill in but I’m happy to do it every day.”
Desert Ridge has taken its fair share of lumps this season against some of the best in 6A. But the Jaguars are still in position to make the play-in tournament at the end of the season.
Melchione believes all it takes is a chance. He has faith that his team can put up runs — they’ve already shown they could this season. He also believes they can hang with some of those top teams.
For now, it’s about getting there. He believes his team is ready for the last couple of weeks of the season, where losing can become detrimental. But he’s confident they’re ready.
“We strive for pressure,” Melchione said. “We perform well under it.”
