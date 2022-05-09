DJ Davidson was built for the National Football League.
At 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, the former Desert Ridge Jaguar and Arizona State Sun Devil knew his sophomore year of college he had a chance to make a career out of the game he fell back in love with as a freshman in high school. He improved his work ethic and his on-field performance hoping to impress NFL scouts.
His draft grade from experts projected him to be picked during the later rounds, but he was eager and ready for any opportunity that came his way. On Saturday, in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, it finally came as he was picked No. 147 overall by the New York Giants.
“I think the number one thing when it comes to the whole experience, I always thank God for the opportunity itself,” Davidson said. “I really just want to inspire the people in that community. Whether they go to Desert Ridge or Skyline or Highland or all of Arizona.
“The opportunity of a lifetime is right in front of them the same as anyone else. I want to inspire others, inspire younger kids to really chase after their dreams.”
Davidson’s first experience with tackle football came in a local Pop Warner league. He played for a few months before deciding it wasn’t for him.
But as a freshman at Desert Ridge, he dabbled with the sport again. This time, he fell in love.
As a junior he was elevated to the varsity roster to play offensive and defensive line for the Jaguars. At that point he was already well over 6-feet tall and 300 pounds. It didn’t take long for him to become a standout player and one of the most dominant big men in the state.
In 12 games he accounted for 57 total tackles as a junior, 26 of those were solo. He also had four total sacks, the second-most on the team that year. His production carried over as a senior where he accounted for 19.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He, along with standout defensive end Jalen Harris, were a dominant force up front for the Jaguars.
They helped lead Desert Ridge to the 2015 state title game against Centennial. Despite a loss, the run helped cap off a stellar career for Davidson. One that he cherishes to this day.
“It’s gone by quick,” Davidson said. “The four years in high school, the five years at ASU. I think looking back on it, it’s really special because it’s your dream. When I started playing high school, it was a dream and something I had fun with and something I loved to compete at every day. It’s now something I want to make a career of every day.”
Davidson went on to Arizona State where he became a run-stuffing nose tackle. His frame, along with his quickness and strength, wreaked havoc at times for opposing offensive lines.
He elected to stay at ASU for a fifth season where he had arguably one of his best outings for a team that was in contention for the PAC-12 South title most of the season. He had 57 total tackles, 6.5 of those for a loss.
Much like his time at Desert Ridge, he cherished his career with the Sun Devils. It helped him grow as a football player, a teammate and a husband to his wife. He played alongside the likes of Highland alum Tyler Johnson and Chandler alum Chase Lucas. Lucas was picked in the seventh round by the Detroit Lions. Johnson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.
There are many other former Arizona high school stars that ended up on an NFL roster, including those who Davidson played against in high school. Perry quarterback Brock Purdy was drafted in the seventh round as Mr. Irrelevant to the San Francisco 49ers. Many others signed after the draft.
Davidson the talent that has come before him and that will come after him is a testament to the players that often go overlooked in Arizona.
“I think it puts Arizona on the map and that there is talent here,” Davidson said. “There’s kids with mad talent here that just need an opportunity, need a chance to see something bigger than themselves. It’s a state where there is a bunch of talent with teams that are hungry, teams that are driven, kids that want to get to that next level.
“For us to be the foundation for future kids even though we’ve had a foundation set from those before us, is really cool.”
Davidson spent Thursday and Friday watching the draft at home.
Saturday, he gathered with his family at a local clubhouse with a three-television setup. He was expecting to be glued to the TV all day, but his name was called earlier than expected.
All he had wanted was an opportunity to go to the next level. Now, he can say he’s fulfilled that dream. But the work is far from over.
“All glory to God,” Davidson wrote on social media after he was drafted. “He works in ways He can only see! Walk by faith not by sight! The opportunity of a lifetime He has given my family and I! Thank you, Giants for believing in me! Time to work.
