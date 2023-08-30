Deonce Elliott finding new passion in coaching

Deonce Elliott was living out his high school football dream in 2019 as the starting running back for Red Mountain High School.
He and the Mountain Lions were one of the top teams in the 6A Conference, narrowly missing the inaugural Open Division playoffs. Instead, Red Mountain was the top seed in the 6A tournament, a good consolation after finishing the regular season 9-1.
The quarterfinal round that year was personal for Elliott. The Mountain Lions were facing Desert Ridge, a nearby rival and his former team. The Mountain Lions won and advanced, but it did so without Elliott, who suffered a torn ACL during the game.
That broke him.
“It overwhelms me thinking about it,” Elliott said. “It sucks I never got the opportunity because I know how gifted I am.”
Elliott watched from the sideline on a scooter as Red Mountain went on to lose the 6A championship in heartbreak fashion, 34-28 in overtime to Liberty.
He went on to rehab his knee and signed with Arizona State as a preferred walk-on. Despite the injury, he had fulfilled his dream of becoming a Division I football player. But that was short lived as more injuries piled up.
Elliott suffered from a severe hernia with the Sun Devils before their summer workout program last year. After surgery and months of rehab, he was cleared. He thought his days of battling injuries were over as he returned to his natural form, beating teammates in races and going through rigorous workouts with ease.
But in December he suffered another hernia, which required surgery. He was cleared after two months but felt pain while lifting in the weight room. That’s when he made the difficult decision to walk away from football for the time being to let his body heal.
He admits he felt lost when he made the decision. But Arete Prep senior quarterback Prahlad Rattan found a path for him to take.
“When I hit up coach Marino and told him coach (Elliott) would be a good addition to the coaching staff, it was a fast transition,” Rattan said. “Everyone could see without even knowing how good of a coach and athlete he is and how much he helps us out. He’s like a big brother.”
The two had been trained by Elliott’s father when he was at Red Mountain. Rattan was still in elementary school at the time.
But the two remained in contact over the years. When Elliott decided to leave the ASU program, he asked if Rattan wanted to train again. Little did he know it would help him see a clear path after college football, something he was foggy about despite being content with his decision to walk away.
Elliott immediately fit the mold of what Arete Head Coach Mike Marino was looking for in an assistant coach.
He was knowledgeable of the game but most importantly, he was able to relate to the players on a personal level. Every practice he walks through the Chargers warm up line and greets each player. In individual groups he’s teaching running backs how to be patient and hit open running lanes while also helping the offensive line be more explosive out of their stances.
He’s also become the defensive coordinator for Arete, which is new for Elliott but with his background as a running back he feels he can excel. Marino thinks so, too.
“He’s been invaluable for us,” Marino said. “Kids love him, and it goes into the excitement of telling your team you have a guy that played at ASU. They feed into that. That’s the guy they want to go to battle for and work hard for.”
To some extent, Elliott is a local legend to current high school players. At least that’s how the Arete Prep team treats him.
Many of them desire to be like him, a 1,000-yard rusher as a senior before his injury. He made it to the highest level of college football before making the difficult decision to walk away.
But Elliott believes it was for the good, even though he admits he felt lost without football. That’s a feeling he still has to this day. At 21 years old he still has plenty of years ahead of him should his body allow it. He hopes there’s another opportunity down the road for him to reset his career.
“I’ve worked at (football) since I was 4 years old, so it means a lot to me,” Elliott said while fighting back tears. “Football means a lot to me.
“I hope if God allows me to and an opportunity opens up, I will go back and play.”
Whether an opportunity presents itself remains to be seen. For now, Elliott is focused on letting his body heal properly while giving back to the kids at Arete Prep.
They appreciate him for it, and he appreciates them for allowing him to find happiness during a dark time. For that, he will forever be thankful.
“When kids tell me they look up to me and are calling me coach, it takes me back,” Elliott said. “It’s the little things. It made me appreciate the extra suicides we had to do because I do miss it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.