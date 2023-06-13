David Klecka excited for opportunity as Mesa’s new AD

The Tempe Union High School District made David Klecka who he is today.
It’s where he grew up, playing football at McClintock under Karl Kiefer. It’s where he landed his first job at a school, albeit a custodian at Mountain Pointe High School.
But most importantly, it’s the district that gave him a chance to coach and realize his true calling in life: mentoring kids.
But after several years total spent in the district and the last three as the athletic director at Desert Vista, he felt it was time for a change. He looked no further than Mesa High School, which has a resurgent athletics program and several new facilities. Just like he did for Thunder athletes, his aim now is to make a difference in the lives of Jackrabbits.
“My time at Desert Vista, as it comes to an end, is getting very emotional,” Klecka said. “I’m on the edge of tears thinking about that place. Then I switch out polos and I drive here, and it turns into excitement.”
Klecka rose up the ranks in Tempe Union. When he graduated college, he was hired by Harold Slemmer to become a special education teacher at Mountain Pointe and to coach football.
It was his dream, but a year later began pursuing his masters and eventually was offered the assistant principal position at Tempe High School. He was only 26 at the time, and quickly realized wasn’t quite ready for a position of that caliber.
“I met with Superintendent Jim Buchanan and said I made a mistake,” Klecka said. “He’s a very good friend of mine but he said, ‘If you quit now don’t ever apply for a job as an administrator in this district.’”
He returned to Mountain Pointe before leaving education in 2001 to work for Jostens, one of the main providers for championship and class rings to high schools across the state. He eventually worked his way into insurance, but the itch to coach and teach came back.
Klecka was offered a position on the Perry football staff. He spent his lunch break coaching the Pumas at practice before going back to his full-time job to finish the day.
He stayed on with the Pumas as he became a special education teacher at Desert Vista. His goal was to eventually move to Perry full time, but he was handed the reigns to the Desert Vista freshman football program and an opportunity to become dean of students.
He took it and also became head track coach. Three years later was named athletic director.
“I was in heaven,” Klecka said. “I’ve coached male sports, I’ve coached female sports. To be able to help guide all of those coaches, that’s where I belong.”
Giving up on coaching wasn’t an easy decision. Klecka was in the mix to become the varsity head coach before he removed his name from consideration to become athletic director.
Under his direction, the Thunder thrived. They won and Open Division championship in girls’ basketball, four state titles and 12 region championships. There was coaching turnover due to retirements or simply parting ways.
Klecka said his goal was to always do what was best for Desert Vista and the athletes.
“I take a beating on some of the hires, but I stand behind every hire that I made,” Klecka said. “My number one priority is the health and safety and socioemotional well-being of the kids.”
Eubanks, who left Desert Vista to become the district athletic director for Mesa Public Schools, informed Klecka of the opening at Mesa High around winter break.
Klecka was hesitant at first, not knowing if it would be a good fit or if he wanted to leave Desert Vista. He and his wife Jen took a drive from their Ahwatukee home to the Mesa campus one Sunday in January. They drove around, saw the new buildings and even took a short walk to look at it in depth.
He recalls looking at Jen and telling her it felt like home. He put in for the position and was hired.
“All roads lead to Mesa. Everyone was guiding me to put in for this job and interview for it,” Klecka said. “I knew I wanted this job. It’s a good spot to be in.”
Klecka now aims to make the same impact on Mesa he did on Desert Vista. He believes it won’t be hard considering Mesa’s programs are on the rise.
The boys’ and girls’ basketball programs have become perennial playoff teams in recent years. The football program made the postseason last year and upset No. 2 Corona del Sol in the 6A playoffs. The wrestling program is coached by an icon in Anthony Robles, who is having a movie filmed about him in the near future directed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Facility upgrades in the works also make it appealing to incoming freshmen who are looking at options across the district athletically.
Klecka knows it’ll take some time for him to adjust to his new gig. But he’s already embraced the rich history of the school and plans to ‘Carry On’ that tradition in the best way possible.
“I can’t wait to be here every day,” Klecka said. “The ‘Carry On’ tradition is second to none. My job is to support the coaches and be a community marketer for what Mesa has to offer.”
