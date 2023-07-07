Boys’ Section 7 weekend bigger than ever

It all kicked off June 22 with a first for most high school basketball players: a 3-point contest and slam dunk competition, much like what is seen during All-Star Weekend in the NBA.
But that’s what the goal of Section 7 was this year and has been since it moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in 2021, to provide an All-Star atmosphere for the over 160 teams invite from across the country. The event featured 12 courts sprawled across the concrete floor where the Cardinals’ playing field usually sits.
The schools, with rosters outfitted with college talent for every level, had the opportunity to play in front of more than 400 college coaches. But Section 7, which seeming gets bigger every year, got even bigger this time around.
“When I look at this, what I see is unbelievable players, I see tremendous high school coaches and we’ve always looked at it as an opportunity to serve them,” King said. “They’re the heroes of the story. We just kind of set the table, get out of their way and do their thing.
“Section 7 has become what Section 7 is because we have great players, great coaches and west coast basketball is really good.”
New to Section 7 this year was the implementation of a play-in style qualifying tournament. Over 90 teams from Arizona were invited to compete in the qualifier, with 12 brackets created. The winners of each bracket moved on to the weekend session, where some of the top teams and players competed over the course of three days.
Eastmark was one of those teams in the qualifier. It was also the program’s first taste of Section 7 as a program.
The Firebirds fell short of qualifying for the tournament, but Head Coach Joe Babinski said the opportunity to play in that environment was special for his players and specifically for some of the leaders on the team.
It was their opportunity to show how they react to a stressful environment, while also showcasing what they can do on the floor to college coaches.
“We’re a new school so anything positive like this, getting into something like this, really helps the kids’ confidence,” Babinski said. “Last year we didn’t get the chance to play to get in. This year, we did.”
Eastmark returns several of its starters from last season, including junior guard Rhys Walcott and senior forward Tim Gorham.
Babinski believes how they conduct themselves on the floor is also a key trait college coaches look for. They did well at Section 7.
“They’re better leaders and more outspoken,” Babinski said. “They’re more positive, which is what I like. Sometimes last year we had too much negativity among players and these guys are positive.”
Like Eastmark, Red Mountain was also a team hoping to make a splash in the qualifying tournament.
The Mountain Lions have put together a roster filled with size, which was to their advantage as they advanced past their first opponent in the tournament. While they ultimately fell short, like Eastmark, Head Coach Chris Lemon said it was still a unique opportunity for his players.
“We have a lot of guys that can play at the level of the coaches that are here for the qualifier,” Lemon said. “Obviously, it gets amplified Friday. This opportunity these guys have created for high school basketball is just so massive.
“The biggest part about Section 7, I didn’t think they could make it better. But the qualifier gives everybody the equal chance. If you’re a competitor and like to compete, that’s all you’re looking for.”
Lemon watched as Mountain View faced Tanque Verde on the court next to where his team captured its first win. He took time to look around at the stands and other courts, too.
In many ways, he was replicating the looks on some of his players’ faces when they first walked onto the floor at State Farm Stadium.
“I always try to look at the new guys’ faces, and they get awe struck,” Lemon said. “They’re all Cardinals fans or they might come out here for other things. For them to be on the floor looking up, it’s really neat.”
Mountain View, Mesa and Dobson were all part of the Section 7 qualifier as well. They all had their own individual success but fell short of advancing to the weekend.
King said Section 7 was an idea he had while sitting on his couch one night.
He doesn’t know what the future holds for the event next year, or how much it will grow as it has on a yearly basis. For now, his goal is maintaining its success.
“When you build something, you work so hard to establish it,” King said. “Now, I think most of our work will be to protect it.”
