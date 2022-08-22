Adam Schiermyer knew taking over a Skyline program that has struggled as of late would be a challenge. But it’s one that he embraced.
Building up a program is something he had become used to in his three years as offensive coordinator at Eastmark. With his help, the Firebirds became a playoff team in just their second varsity season.
Rebuilding the Skyline program won’t be easy by any means. But Schiermyer benefits from a group of players that are hungry to win and eager to change the stigma of the program.
“In my eyes, they’re really responding to coaching and our expectations,” Schiermyer said. “They want to be pushed. The cupboards weren’t bare when we got here. I think we’ve done a good job getting kids to come back out for football.”
Schiermyer was hired by Skyline Athletic Director Phil Wail in January to replace former coach George Hawthorne, who led the Coyotes for three seasons but went 5-23 during that span.
Wail surveyed players in the program and asked what they wanted in a head coach. In January, Wail said they wanted someone that would push them to succeed and hold players accountable.
Schiermyer fit the mold.
Accountability has been one of the main focuses for this year’s Skyline team as they prepare for the season. Alex Sargent, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman for the Coyotes, said he’s seen a noticeable difference in the discipline among players right away.
In year’s past, he said players wouldn’t take things seriously on or off the field. That’s now changed.
“We are working as hard as we can, on and off the field,” Sargent said. “It’s not just on the field, we have to do our schoolwork, so we are able to play Friday night. It’s very important.”
There was a point in time when Schiermyer thought they would struggle to get 100 players out for practice across all levels. So far, they have 130.
His goal now is to keep the players in the program. His way of doing that is to match their energy level on a daily basis. It’s his way of showing them that their success is important to him.
Schiermyer admits he is hard on players in practice. He pushes them to their limit at times, but they have all come to realize it’s for their own good. It also helps when Schiermyer is right there doing the work with them.
“If I’m going to ask them to run on and off the field, I’m going to do it with them,” Schiermyer said. “If I’m going to ask them to hustle their butts off, I’m going to hustle. I don’t want to be the guy that just stands there and directs. I want to be a part of it.”
Skyline’s last taste of success came when Angelo Paffumi was at the helm. In 2015, Paffumi coached the Coyotes to a 12-1 record, which included a trip to the Division II – equivalent to the 5A Conference – semifinals. A year later, Skyline went 9-2 before a 6-5 campaign in 2017 and 5-5 in 2018.
During that time, Schiermyer was an assistant coach under Preston Jones at Perry. He helped lead the Pumas to the championship in 2017 and 2018 with Brock and Chubba Purdy at quarterback, respectively.
Schiermyer learned how to be a successful coach during his time at Perry and Eastmark. He knows what it takes to run a program the right way and how to lead it to success. It starts with the work ethic from players and them buying into the philosophies of coaches.
Now, with the season beginning shortly, it’s about putting it all together. Junior running back Jordan Blake believes they’ve made good progress so far.
“We don’t want to be seen as a losing team anymore,” Blake said. “We want to get back to what we were when Paffumi was here. We want to be a winning team. We want to get some banners in the gym.”
Skyline moved down to the 5A Conference this season from 6A after the latest AIA reclassification that takes place for football programs every two years.
Schiermyer and his players expect the move to help the Coyotes compete in non-region games. He also has faith in his players to remain competitive against region opponents. Though, he admits the 5A Northeast Valley is still a gauntlet with Desert Mountain and Notre Dame Prep, two teams that could make a push for the Open Division, leading the way.
He knows for his team to be successful it will require support from everyone on campus. He’s already received that from administrators and fellow teachers. He’s received it from the team booster club, too. But he hopes to provide free food and a fun game day atmosphere for students to get them to pack Coyote Stadium for home games.
That’s something that has crossed his mind several times already, running out onto the field with his players in front of their peers. It’s a moment he is excited for.
“I’m getting goosebumps right now just thinking about it,” Schiermyer said. “I just want to go out there and compete. Most coaches are in it for the competition because they were a competitor once. Then we hang them up and still have that juice.
“Coaching is one of the ways we get it back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.