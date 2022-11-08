The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dode Morris Post 1760 and Disabled American Veterans East Valley Chapter 8 comprise the leading entries in today’s East Valley Veterans Parade.
VFW Dode Morris Post 1760 is committed to honoring the nation’s veterans and believes in "sharing veterans’ stories of sacrifice in protecting the nation’s freedoms through the post’s volunteerism, fundraising and education efforts."
The beginnings of the East Valley Veterans Parade came directly from the concerned members of the post, led by Gunny Frank Alger and others in 2006 when the City Council of Mesa decided it would not hold or fund a parade that year.
The Dode Post veterans came together with the community to organize what is now known as the East Valley Veterans Parade Association.
This year’s parade entry honors the “Raise the Flag” theme and is the result of the efforts of a large group of volunteers.
Dode Morris Post 1760 also calls each year for volunteers to canvas the parade route and sponsors an open house all day at the VFW Post for people to come and meet the veterans who have served our country and who continue that mission by serving their community.
VFW Dode Morris Post 1760 of Mesa encourages the region to come out and experience the camaraderie and celebration of our common values that are key to maintaining our freedoms, and to salute our veterans. Information: mesavfw.org
Disabled American Veterans East Valley Chapter 8 is dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.
It works to ensure that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fight for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; and educate the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
Participating in the East Valley Veterans Parade is “an important way for us to show solidarity with other Veterans organizations and the organizations/companies that support Veterans,” said Dr. Carl Forkner, CDR, USN(Ret), Commander of DAV East Valley Chapter 8. “Veterans represent both the history and future of our community and our nation.”
Forkner said, “Support for the parade provides an opportunity to show the value of our veterans and our Armed Forces to the next generation of service members, while providing an opportunity for Veterans to reflect positively on their service.”
Their parade vehicle is manned by DAV members.
Information: azdav08.org
