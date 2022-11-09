“Raise the Flag” is the theme of the 2022 East Valley Veterans Parade at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in downtown Mesa.
"Throughout our history, raising the Red, White and Blue has been an enduring symbol of freedom, sacrifice and unity," organizers said, adding:
"As a nation, we have stood for the U.S. flag since June 14, 1777, when the Continental Congress declared that our flag would have 13 stripes, alternating between red and white, with 13 stars on a blue field.
"Thirty-seven years later, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the lyrics for the Star-Spangled Banner after the burning of the White House and U.S. Capitol, when he witnessed the flag flying victoriously at the end of the battle at Fort McHenry.
“'Gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there'” is a prominent line in our nation’s anthem, poetically attesting to the enduring importance of our flag, which has flown for us during war times, times of national sorrow and times of celebration. We begin sporting events with a salute to the flag -- standing up, removing hats and placing our right hand to our heart as we sing the national anthem. The iconic raising of the flag at Iwo Jima is a powerful and symbolic image most Americans recognize immediately and are stirred by because it sharpens our focus onto what unites us.
"We use our flag to bestow honor to individuals who have served our country – marking public mourning by lowering flags to half-staff, draping the flag across the caskets of returning soldiers who gave their lives on the battlefield and presenting family members of veterans a folded flag at their burial.
"Our flag is perhaps most revered by our military members who serve beneath it and have fought to protect all that it represents. More than 1.2 million Americans have died because of war. Many more have suffered physical and emotional injury as a result of their service to our country and our flag.
"As we Raise the Flag at this year’s Veterans Parade, we join together as Americans to remember, salute and honor the service of our military veterans, active military and their families."
For more parade information: evvp.org
