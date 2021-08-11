When parents drop their children off for their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at St. John Bosco Catholic School in Ahwatukee, Principal Jamie Bescak wants every family to know the school is dedicated to meeting the needs of all learners.
“We are open to all students of any race, creed and learning ability,” Bescak said.
She and the entire staff at St. John Bosco Catholic School are devoted to educating the whole child.
“Any student who wants to receive a quality education at a private Catholic school is welcome to enroll, regardless of their financial background,” Bescak said. “We work overtime to provide opportunities for families to obtain financial assistance.”
Bescak said parents can rest assured that teachers will meet their preschool through eighth grade students at their level, and will help them grow as learners.
“One way we do this is by small group instruction,” she said. “Our classrooms have an average teacher to student ratio of 20 to 1, and if enrollment ever goes over that, we will bring in an assistant.”
Although the school was open for in-person learning for most of the 2020-2021 school year, Bescak said volunteers were not allowed to be on campus. That changes when school resumes, she said.
“We are so looking forward to seeing our parent volunteers and grandparent volunteers and welcoming them back to campus.”
Bescak said she enjoys speaking with parents who share their children’s progress at St. John Bosco Catholic School and how they “absolutely love” the teachers, pastors and administration.
“We truly have a team effort on all levels, including assigning all new families a mentor family who can help answer questions, and I love meeting every student and family in person.”
While parents can enroll their children at any time during the year, Bescak said it is ideal for students to start school on the first day. She is conducting tours daily and is looking forward to Meet the Teacher on August 9.
St. John Bosco Catholic School is located at 16035 S. 48th Street, Ahwatukee. For more information about the school and/or scholarship opportunities, email admissions@sjbosco.org, call 480-219-4848 or visit sjbosco.org.
