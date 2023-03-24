Seniors Helping Seniors Truly Lives Up to its Name

Andy Lask knows first-hand how important it is for seniors to have experienced and compassionate caregiving in the comfort of their homes.
He and his wife, Amy, have arranged for home care for their loved ones, and he understands the peace of mind that comes from knowing a family member is being well taken care of.
These experiences helped inspire Lask, a former CPA and attorney with a strong passion for entrepreneurship, to open Seniors Helping Seniors in Scottsdale.
Seniors Helping Seniors offers a variety of boutique-based, in-home care and other services for seniors by caregivers who are seniors themselves.
“I wanted to start a company that positively impacted our community and offered a way to give back,” Lask said.
“In my previous businesses, the common thread was providing my customers with highly attentive customer care.”
For this reason, Lask has described Seniors Helping Seniors in Scottsdale as boutique home healthcare because of the close attention and customer service he provides to his clients.
“Because our caregivers have a strong desire to help others, they take their role very seriously, which translates into compassionate, personalized home healthcare,” he said.
“I was looking at home health care and liked everything I read about Seniors Helping Seniors. It is the heart of everything I envisioned when opening a company.”
Lask’s franchise, which opened in late spring of 2022, serves all of the East Valley, including Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, Cave Creek, and Carefree.
Seniors Helping Seniors offers a wide range of services, including companionship, light housekeeping, cooking and shopping, help with personal care, pet care, yard work, transportation to appointments and errands and more.
The caregivers who work for Seniors Helping Seniors are not only friendly and helpful, Lask said, they are also empathetic about the challenges that can come with aging.
“Our caregivers are mostly active seniors in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, although I have one fantastic caregiver who is 82,” Lask said, adding that caregivers must commit to working at least 10 hours a week and that shifts last at least 3 hours.
“I will only hire caregivers who I would feel comfortable taking care of my loved ones. We treat our clients and caregivers like family,” Lask said.
During the interview process, Lask will also ask potential caregivers what tasks they are comfortable doing and/or have experienced.
“We go over what their skills are and what their interests are. For instance, if they would be okay driving someone to an appointment, or if they have experience helping with showering or assisting a person with incontinence, are they comfortable preparing a meal or providing light housekeeping assistance” he said.
When a new client signs up for service, Lask will personally introduce his caregiver to the client.
“I find it so distasteful to have a stranger show up at one’s door, show their badge, and say ‘I’m here to take care of you.’ It’s such an impersonal approach to introducing families who already have anxiety to someone they don’t know to take care of their loved one,” he said.
“I work hard to be sure we are offering continuity of care, and I really like the idea that we are doing things that are creative and that will help people.”
In addition to getting assistance with a variety of needed services and tasks, Lask said his clients appreciate the camaraderie that comes from being helped by someone from their generation.
“Our caregivers relate well to our clients. They are retired from various professions and are at the point of their lives where they want to help someone else,” he said.
Looking back, Lask said he is pleased with his decision to open Seniors Helping Seniors, and he is humbled by the positive feedback and referrals he has received from many clients.
“I have a soft place in my heart for these folks,” he said.
“The name ‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ resonates with everyone. It says exactly what we are doing and how each party helps each other. I feel we are fulfilling the need to help two groups of people, and it feels really good to be part of it.”
For more information, call 480-674-5400, email info@shsscottsdale.com, or visit www.shsscottsdale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.