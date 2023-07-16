GPS schools chief: Welcome back, students

Dear Community and GPS Family,
We are excited to be back to school on Tuesday, July 25, ready to learn!
Gilbert Public Schools has been educating the children of Gilbert and Mesa for over one hundred years, and this school year we will continue to focus on what is best for our students, delivering academic excellence, with support from the very best educators, in supportive and safe learning environments.
Our students and families will continue to have access to an extensive range of educational choices, preschool through 12th grade, so that everyone can find the right choice for their child’s education, within our district.
I invite you to visit our website to learn all about our incredible schools and what we offer!
There you will also find all the information you need for back to school at gilbertschools.net/families.
It has been a busy summer and I would like to thank our incredible employees who have been working hard to ensure our campuses are in great shape and that we are all well prepared for an exciting new year of learning and growth.
GPS is a great place to learn and work because we have the very best students, teachers, support staff, administrators and families.
And, we appreciate the strong support we receive from our community. When we all work together to support the education and growth of our students great things happen, and it is an honor to witness this every day in our classrooms and out in our community.
Thank you for ongoing support of Gilbert Public Schools and for being an important part of our GPS Family.
Dr. Shane McCord is the superintendent of Gilbert Public Schools.
