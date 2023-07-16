4 Gilbert schools welcome new principals

Four new principals will be opening the new school year for Gilbert Public Schools.
Ames Singley is the new principal of Pioneer Elementary while Wendy Norburg will lead Mesquite Elementary and Shawn Lynch will serve as interim principal at Mesquite High School. Andrea Emerick is taking the word “interim” of her principal’s title at Settler’s Point Elementary.
Here’s a look at the new school leaders.
Ames Singley
A 24 year educator with eight years of experience as a school administrator, Ames Singley “is committed to making sure all Pioneer students and families feel welcome and valued,” the district said.
He considers it an honor and a privilege Pioneer’s new leader and top champion and said he is looking forward to joining the school community this year.
Wendy Norburg
Wendy Norburg has been with the district since 1999 and started as a student teacher at the school she will now lead as principal.
She went on to serve as an instructional coach and dean of students in the district. She said she “is grateful for the opportunity and to give back to the Mesquite community.”
Shawn Lynch
As the new interim principal of Mesquite High School, Shawn Lynch isn’t totally unfamiliar with the campus: he has served as an instructional coach and head boys basketball coach at Mesquite High. He began his career in education over three decades ago, working as a high school science teacher and becoming a principal in 2010 at two high schools in the East Valley.
He retired from school administration and went on to work in various capacities at the high school and university levels.
Andrea Emerick
A member of Gilbert Public Schools for 19 years. Andrea Emerick has been a teacher and administrator at several district elementary and secondary schools.
She was assistant principal at Canyon Rim and Ashland Ranch elementary schools and joined Settler’s Point Elementary as interim principal last school year. She is looking forward to continuing in the role of principal this school year and beyond, the district said.
