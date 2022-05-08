Mesa resident Katie Vietri is the winner of this year’s Desert Financial Credit Union Volunteer Captain of the Year Award. Vietri volunteered 152 hours in 2021 – the equivalent of nearly an entire month of full-time work. Vietri has a passion for the United Food Bank and Keep Tempe Beautiful. She consistently led monthly volunteer projects at both sites and frequently went above and beyond to make sure events ran smoothly and had coverage. She often used her vacation days to volunteer in the community. Desert Financial Credit Union encourages its employees to volunteer, and in 2021, employees volunteered more than 12,000 hours, both in person and virtually. The Volunteer Captain of the Year receives a trophy, bag of local and sustainable gifts, $200 gift card, and the opportunity to select a charity for Desert Financial to donate $1,000. Vietri has chosen Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona to receive the donation in her name. (Special to the Tribune)
