Veterans are finding new ways to express themselves, thanks to the Mesa Arts Center.
And on May 13, participants in its Arts in Service program got to show off their talents in a closing exhibition at the center’s studios,
The program gives veterans and service members creative pathways to use studio art experiences in pursuing overall health and wellness or pursuing a career in art.
For Terryl Zimmerman, that meant learning new methods for artistic expression and making new friends along the way.
“It gets me out of the house,” said Zimmerman, a veteran of three service branches. “I get to meet new people.”
Zimmerman has participated in the program since 2019 and had 11 different art pieces in the exhibit this year. She said a friend told her about the program and that she decided to take part because it’s free.
“I can afford that because I’m on a fixed income,” she said.
She said this year she learned how to blend different colors with linoleum prints and create a different color print.
“Now that I found out how to do it this way, I’m going to do it totally different,” she said.
In her time with Arts in Service, Zimmerman has made three friends with whom she enjoyed creating art and spending time having lunch with, but they have all moved to different locales.
Along with a donation from the Arizona Veterans’ Donation Fund, sponsors joined the public to view various art mediums made by veterans.
“Art in any form leaves an impression on us, whether we recognize it or not,” Colonel Wanda Wright (Ret.) said.
Wright served 26 years in the military and now serves as the director for the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services.
She said the program’s instructors have had an uplifting impact and helped improve the quality of life for veterans.
She said they help cultivate and provide a pathway for service members to find their voice again through art.
“It also allows others to explore a part of themselves that they didn’t even know was there,” she said.
Katie Turksy, director of the International Apache Programs at The Boeing Company, said the company stands “extremely proud” as a sponsor.
She said the company coincidentally celebrates its 40th year in Mesa building the Apache attack helicopter – which makes it even more exciting of a milestone.
Tursky said it’s been more than three years since she’s volunteered for the program’s start-of the-semester open house due to the pandemic and her first time attending the end-of-semester celebration.
She said she felt excited to see people return in person but also because the program holds special attachment to her as an Army brat.
Tursky’s father served 29 years in the United States Army and now enjoys expressing himself through music and art, especially considering all the changes retirement can bring to a service member.
“I’ve seen firsthand what it does to have that outlet for artistic expression and what it can do for your mental health,” she said.
Mesa Mayor John Giles also attended, and besides noting the difficulty of finding a parking space at the arts center, praised the program.
“I was delighted to struggle to find a parking place here tonight,” he said. “That means that this building is getting utilized, doesn’t it?”
He also praised the generosity of The Boeing Company, the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services to bring this “very needed and very valuable” to the community.
Despite having all but the newly formed United States Space Force represented, Giles said he stood impressed by the art he witnesses in the exhibit.
“I was just blown away by the fact that we’ve got some very talented artists among those who are participating in this program,” he said. “This is a very legitimate art exhibition that stands on its own merits.”
