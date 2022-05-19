If you thought starting at a new school was hard, try a new country at the same time.
Artem Samus, 15, immigrated to Arizona with his mother Nata, 47, from eastern Ukraine not long after Russian forces invaded his country in February, prompting his family to find a way out fast.
Luckily, his sister Alona Berger, 30, and her husband Preston and daughter Eva, have lived in Arizona for the past year and a half and took them in.
Artem attends Eastmark High School as a junior and said he’s enjoyed his new life here.
“It’s different and I think I like changes,” he said. “I think I adapted to the climate.”
Artem said he’s enjoyed his time at Eastmark and revels in the joy of living in America.
He said he’s enjoyed the new, modern amenities of the school, great teachers and friendly children, just to name a few of the benefits of the school, unlike in Ukraine’s schools which he said remains a problem.
“In many ways, I think this school is better,” he said. “Sometimes, we don’t have teachers in some subjects.”
He said the only family left in Ukraine remains his dad Alexander, 47 who couldn’t leave the country due to a rule that said men under 60 cannot cross the border.
Fortunately, he’s able to talk to his dad from the U.S. and they talk about the situation going on.
“It’s a great tragedy for millions of Ukrainians,” he said. “The situation can’t be overseen.”
While the TV coverage can explain much of what’s happening there, nothing makes the reality sink in more than living it, he said.
“When you experience it, it shows everything better,” he said.
To occupy his time now, he’s remained busy with homework and babysitting his 2-year-old niece Eva.
But guitar has remained one passion he occupies his time with the most.
He owns a classical guitar and enjoys rock groups such as The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and Queen.
“Guitar and music develop and create imagination inside you,” he said. “It’s like reading.”
But he doesn’t want to become a rock star and instead said he wants to become a geography teacher when he grows up because that’s his favorite subject in school.
He’s spent the last five years practicing guitar and looks forward to playing in front of a crowd and holds moments like that in high prestige.
“I’m really excited because each musical event is a holiday,” he said.
The community got to see his talent on stage when he performed at an orchestra concert at Eastmark High School on May 10.
While he’s not sure whether he will stay in the U.S. he said he appreciates how welcoming the school and the community has been to him and his family.
“I’m really thankful to the community for this favor,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.