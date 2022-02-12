Two Red Mountain High school seniors are among the five Arizona nominees for a prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education recognition.
As semifinalists, Lydia Pastore and Garrett Comes, both of Mesa, now are among 200 seniors nationwide awaiting a national review by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars at the US Department of Education.
Although the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program does not award a monetary scholarship, students chosen get an expense-paid trip to Washington, DC and are presented with the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a special ceremony sponsored at the White House.
While in DC, students are able to network with national and international leaders, government officials, educators and scientists, as well as like-minded peers.
The daughter of Delphine and John Pastore, Lydia ranked first in class and carries an unweighted GPA of 3.98, and a weighted Core GPA of 5.0.
A finalist for the lucrative Flinn Scholarship, she plans to pursue a major in neuroscience and cognitive science with an emphasis in philosophy and a minor in public health.
As a student in the Red Mountain High School Biotechnology Laboratory, Lydia participated in a research internship at the Arizona State University Laboratory of Evolutionary Medicine, working on several different projects.
She recently placed first in the state and second internationally for the Biomedical Laboratory Science Competition.
Outside of school, she has embraced opportunities to shadow physicians, co-authored a pediatric radiology paper under the guidance of a medical student, and participated in the Summer and Saturday scrubs programs at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.
After dealing with post-viral syndrome as a result of Long Haul COVID-19 during her junior year, Lydia put personal experience into action, creating the platform Chronic Connections, an international support group that has reached kids in over 12 countries (chronicconnections.org). Followers on the site share their stories, offering mutual support and advocating for the implementation of safer public health measures in middle and high schools.
As a youth advisor for the AZ Community Engagement Alliance Against COVID-19 Disparities, Lydia has partnered with the Center for Health Equity Research at NAU and board members from the Mayo Clinic and NIH to advocate for chronically ill adolescents.
“These experiences have strengthened my desire to pursue a career in medicine alongside an education in public policy, as I hope to help continue to dismantle the stigma surrounding chronic illness in teens.”
Lydia has been involved in HOSA (Future Health Professionals) for the past four years and is her school’s chapter president and state vice president.
Garrett, the son of Annemarie and Demetrius Comes, has an unweighted GPA is 3.855, and his weighted Core GPA is 4.806.
He plans to major in aerospace engineering at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Georgia Tech or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, working toward a career in the field of propulsion.
He currently serves as president of both the Robotics Club and the SkillsUSA CTSO Chapter.
He appreciates the leadership positions, saying they provide an opportunity to develop practical skills as well as management skills that apply to the workplace.
He has also been the lead software engineer each of his four years in robotics. In his freshman year, the VEX Robotics team traveled to Kentucky for the VEX World Robotics Competition.
Garrett credits teacher Adam Middleton, his engineering and robotics mentor, who has watched him grow from “a freshman who wanted to be a part of any club with the words ‘engineering’ or ‘robotics’” to a contributing member of many of the programs.
“He taught me where to better aim my efforts, to focus on doing things the right way, building a strong foundation and letting the success come on its own,” Garrett said.
His extracurricular activities include robotics, academic decathlon, Stellar Xplorers, Engineering Club and tennis.
Outside of school, Garrett enjoys working on his own personal projects.
“One of the first problems I attempted to solve was the relation between wind turbine blade angle and efficiency. My team and I developed an equation that was able to predict the turbine’s angular speed depending on specific characteristics of the turbine,” he said.
The project received a gold medal at the District Science and Engineering Fair.
“Seeing a robot that my team and I have worked on day and night finally complete its task is one of the most rewarding experiences ever,” he added.
