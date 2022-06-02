Mesa resident Nik Rasheta and his twin brother Noah share a hobby off-hours — paramotoring.
They’ve been passionate about flying since they were young, starting skydiving at 16 and both getting general aviation pilot licenses. Nik is a full-time valley police officer and while Noah lives in Texas, the brothers run Epic Paramotor in Mesa together, offering the thrills of powered paragliding and the training needed to do it safely.
“The sensation of flying is just like magic,” said Nik. “It feels like you’re living out a childhood dream or a dream of flying. Once it lifts you, you’re sitting in a chair, it feels like a magic chair, that you can just tell where to go. You can go up, you can go down, you can go right, you can go left. It’s just an incredible sensation.”
The twins, both certified paramotor instructors, started their business four years ago.
“It started as a passion for flight,” said Rasheta. “We’ve always known we wanted to fly. My brother has a rotorcraft pilot license. He was trying to find a way to be a helicopter pilot for a profession but it didn’t work out so he moved on to other entrepreneurial adventures.
“I did the same. I got my fixed-wing airplane pilot license and decided to not go that route for work but I’ve always been trying to maintain aviation as something in my life.”
Rasheta also got into motorcycling and his brother was about to do the same when Rasheta discovered paramotoring and shared it with Noah. “Within two weeks, my brother had purchased equipment, set up training for himself and was full steam ahead into paramotoring,” Rasheta said.
Noah got into the business side of it and became an instructor.
“The reason he did it was he knew how it had transformed our lives,” said Rasheta. “We had no idea it would be this incredible and accessible so we decided to help other people have a route into what we discovered. That’s how it started.”
Noah started training people and Rasheta would assist during his days off. When Rasheta became an instructor, the brothers branched out the school.
“We try to structure the course that when you leave, you have the minimum amount of skill to be competent of flying on your own,” Rasheta explained. “But you’re still a novice when you leave. It takes 50-100 hours of flying to get to the point where you can go anywhere and fly in almost any condition. A lot of the learning and the skill comes after the course.
“We just help you learn to get to the point where you’re going to do it safely and not be breaking equipment or hurting yourself to gather that experience.”
Paramotoring is a skill and should be learned with an instructor even though it’s not legally required. Gear can be purchased and adventurers can learn to fly on their own.
“But experience has shown it can be very dangerous because you don’t know what you don’t know,” Rasheta added. “Aviation is an unforgiving sport if you’re not aware of the weather or you don’t know about the equipment you won’t have the benefit of learning from someone else’s experience.”
For those who want to learn on their own, he said there are organizations that have a safe curriculum to learn.
The biggest one is The United States Powered Paragliding Association which Rasheta said has "a recommended syllabus and a lot of experience and information…that has allowed people to learn and get into it safely.”
It’s also good to go through an organization like this in finding an instructor with a rating.
There are different forms of experiencing flight that reflect peoples’ character and personality.
“Some of us are very mellow and just fly 5 feet above the ground or thousands of feet above the ground, just enjoying the sensation of flying,” Rasheta explained, adding:
“Some people like the adrenaline roller coaster ride part of flying. They’ll go up high and start doing turns that get more and more aggressive. And then all of a sudden, they’re doing what’s called a wingover where they’re over their wing and it dips and descends and then they swing back out over it and you dip it where they can do a barrel roll.
“It gets kind of aerobatic where you’re feeling the g-forces. It’s a lot like a roller coaster ride.”
To get to that level of flying, you must have a lot of control and experience. There are advanced courses where you can learn high-g maneuvers.
The two ways of flying a paramotor are foot launch and a wheels launch that looks like a go-kart with the same type of motor but on a frame with wheels.
“The sport itself is accessible to all body types,” explained Rasheta. “If you’re heavy and can’t fathom running with 50-60 pounds on your back, then you get the wheels set up where you don’t do any running. And because of that, you can have larger and heavier motors because you’re not carrying it – the wheels are.”
While there are few FAA rules on paramotoring, enthusiasts are not allowed to fly over congested areas and can’t fly at night.
The hobby isn’t cheap with brand new equipment, including the backpack motor setup and paraglider, costing between $10,000-$12,000. Used gear costs $6,000-$8,000.
Rasheta said it’s usable and doable as long as you have some assistance in finding the right gear.
“It’s all based on your weight and where you’ll be flying, what altitude your takeoff is,” explained Rasheta. “We’re at about 1,200 feet here. You’d want different equipment if you’re flying at 5,000 or 6,000 feet elevation in Utah or at the beach. All of those things make a difference.”
Once the equipment is purchased, the main cost is gasoline. “These things can fly about an hour per gallon,” said Rasheta. “And most of our fuel tanks hold about three gallons of fuel. Most people can fly about three hours on the long end but most of us average one to two hours because we don’t want to carry that much fuel weight on our takeoffs.”
Maintaining the equipment is low-key. It’s a two-stroke engine that is very basic and accessible according to Rasheta. About every 50-100 hours, things like the bushings, the gasket or fuel lines need to be changed depending on the type of fuel used.
“It’s all basic small stuff when you compare it to other forms of aviation. It’s like two different worlds. I would say this is like upkeeping a weedeater or a dirt bike where it’s completely accessible. It’s completely accessible to someone who knows nothing about motors to get into this and learn how to tune and keep a two-stroke motor running. They’re pretty basic when it comes to mechanics.”
In the East Valley, Rasheta said, San Tan Valley and Gold Canyon are popular flying sites. “My favorite for personal flying is definitely Gold Canyon. I love flying up to the Superstition Mountains over Flatiron and as the sun is setting to the west, I descend the mountain and go over the saguaro desert, back over US 60, and then I land in the desert. That whole return is facing the sunset. It’s just a beautiful flight.”
The sport does have its dangers.
“The most common factor for danger or death in our sport is bad decision making,” Rasheta explained. “Sometimes it’s the attitude problem. Sometimes it’s the lack of knowledge problem. If you get the right training, at least you’ll have the knowledge to do it safely. Then it becomes an attitude problem. If you get complacent or invincible, you can make decisions that are very dangerous in this sport.
“The most common fatality is people flying over water, going really low, and for whatever reason ending up in the water. And it can happen quickly. Then they drown because they’re connected to the wing and all the lines are there.”
Rasheta added there are flotation devices flyers can carry with them. It gives a person time to separate from the equipment.
“The second most common form of bad decision making is doing those aerobatic type moves but low,” Rasheta said. “Usually that happens in a show-off attitude where they’re really low and doing high, steep turns and miscalculate.
The equipment can easily be carried by car. By disassembling the hoop and taking the propeller off, it’s about the size of a kitchen chair. Rasheta said a person needs to be able to carry a motor, with the lightest one weighing 45-50 pounds with fuel. He said typically kids need to be at least 12 years old and should pursue the sport with their family.
Information: epicparamotor.com
