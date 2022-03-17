Imagine what it was like 50 years ago when Lana Whitehead wanted to open her own swim school in an era when occupations considered “the norm” for females were narrow.
“It was definitely a nontraditional choice in a time when the workforce was very male dominated,” says Whitehead, founder and president of SWIMkids USA in Mesa.
But having witnessed the heart-wrenching grief of two of her friends who had tragically lost their young children due to drowning, nothing could deter her. Their grief shaped her life as she developed a passion to make a difference and increase awareness about the dangers of drowning.
At that time, the American Academy of Pediatrics was recommending to parents that they start swim lessons for their children at age 5.
But Whitehead began to experiment with her infant son, Lance, and she found that the water can be a great bonding experience. More importantly, she realized young children can begin to learn swim skills much earlier than 5.
The Mesa resident’s calm and patient approach with students made her a popular teacher.
Whitehead built a curriculum based on her belief that in addition to teaching children swim strokes, that there were other things a swim school could do. These include infant and baby swim classes. She also became a pioneer when it came to swim schools purposefully teaching drowning prevention skills.
She developed new techniques so children as young as 1 can begin to learn swim safety moves. For example, she began to teach students to swim, roll to their back in a float and then swim again to safety in case they faced an emergency.
Whitehead is also credited with developing highly effective drowning prevention techniques and programs.
And for all of that, Whitehead was awarded the prestigious 2021 U.S. Swim School Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors people who have helped the “learn-to-swim” industry rise to new levels and lift other swim school owners.
“I had always held it up as an unachievable thing and am surprised and humbled that I would be selected to receive such a prestigious honor.”
Tracy Koleber, the association’s board president, said, “Lana has been a leader and mentor to many, and she’s been on the forefront of researching brain development and the many benefits of swimming.
Whitehead has worked tirelessly as a member of the U.S. Swim School Association, receiving the Humanitarian Award in 2008 and the Hall of Fame award in 2012.
She earned degrees in exercise physiology and special education from ASU and has written five books about her techniques as well as her findings about how movement benefits learning and the brain.
She is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine and her involvement in the world of swimming as an author, educator and speaker has taken her around the world including to the U.S. Olympic Training Center, World Baby Congress, National Drowning Prevention Alliance and she was part of a national sports medicine delegation to China.
Whitehead also co-created the Water Smart Babies program where pediatricians write “prescriptions” for water safety measures. Whitehead was a major part of the effort to write the booklet and launch an informative website.
This program is being used by doctors across the country because it gives them an easy way to communicate to parents the importance of things like pool fences, knowing CPR, supervision at all times and how swim lessons save lives.
Whitehead’s career awards are plentiful and include the Spirit of Enterprise Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship from ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business, the Adolph Kiefer Safety Commendation and Hall of Fame Honor from USA Swimming and the G. Harold Martin Award for lifesaving and instruction from the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
She also is celebrating the golden anniversary of her business with a continuing vision to make a difference.
“The awards shine light on the mission which from the beginning has always been to teach even the youngest children lifesaving swim skills,” Whitehead said.
Information: swimkidsusa.com
